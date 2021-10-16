5 Brooklyn Nets players that need to step up in Kyrie Irving's absence

The the Brooklyn Nets Turn sounds like a pretty decent soap opera title, and with the uncertainty of superstar Kyrie Irving, we haven't witnessed the latest Brooklyn Nets drama. It's akin to what's going on with the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons, yet their Atlantic Division rival is the least of their problems. The Brooklyn Nets have to regroup and someone has to step up; more than one player has to step up. Brooklyn Nets' GM, Sean Marks, has stated that Kyrie Irving will sit out until fully vaccinated, and the favorites in the Eastern Conference are now observed with question marks boiling to the surface. Which of Steve Nash's players will step up and help take the Brooklyn Nets to the NBA pinnacle?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets GM Sean Marks statement on Brooklyn's decision to sit Kyrie Irving until he fulfills NYC vaccination rules: Nets GM Sean Marks statement on Brooklyn's decision to sit Kyrie Irving until he fulfills NYC vaccination rules: https://t.co/4LBIQXt7al

#5 LaMarcus Aldridge

Best believe LaMarcus Aldridge has Kevin Durant's back

LaMarcus Aldridge was a ringer with an almost impossible to block mid-range jumper in the lane or around the foul line. The 15 year power forward out of the University of Texas averaged 13.5 points in 26 games last season with the Brooklyn Nets before abruptly retiring in April because of a heart condition. It's a heart condition Aldridge has dealt with for the duration of his NBA career, yet last season, Aldridge felt his condition was more serious and hung them up. Now that he's back in the Brooklyn Nets' fold, the six-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA veteran will look to play out the string and also win what he never has: an NBA championship.

#4 Nicolas Claxton, the Brooklyn Nets wildcard

The kids will look up to you Nic if you show and prove this season for the Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton hasn't averaged in double digits in anything yet in his NBA career. For the Brooklyn Nets, the 6'11" center is in a great position to stamp his name on the NBA by contributing mightily to the Brooklyn Nets' success this season. It's obvious that Claxton will have to help anchor the defense when he's in the game, and where the improvement should be focalized is on the offensive end. Every young player is asked to be more consistent as they develop, and the fire that Claxton exudes will be a big part of how he matures. That fire incentivizes it, and Nicolas Claxton is now a bigger chess piece than perceived before the Kyrie Irving news. His minutes will increase, and it will be interesting to see if Nicolas Claxton can handle the whole weight.

