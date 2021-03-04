Which channel is Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 4th l NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will host the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden tonight, with the objective of winning their 4th game in a row. The Celtics are 4th in the Eastern Conference standings and are four spots clear of the Raptors, who occupy the 8th position.

At what time will the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics game start?

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

USA- Thursday, March 4th, 2021; 7:00 PM Eastern Time

India- Friday, March 5th, 2021; 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time

Where to watch the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics game?

The game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics will be telecast on NBC Sports Boston and The Sports Network (Canada). The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors: Team News

Last one before the break.



It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day! pic.twitter.com/PFel7KBBfz — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 4, 2021

The Toronto Raptors will be missing several key players due to the league's health and safety reasons. Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn will all miss the game due to Covid-19 related concerns.

The Raptors suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Eastern Conference minnows Detroit Pistons in their last game. So it will be intriguing to see how they fare against the Boston Celtics tonight without their best players.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Patrick McCaw, Malachi Flynn

Boston Celtics: Team News

Star shooting guard Marcus Smart has been sidelined with a calf injury and is targeting a mid-March return. Tacko Fall won't be unavailable due to an ankle problem, while Romeo Langford will miss out because of a wrist issue.

The Celtics recently welcomed back Jaylen Brown to their starting lineup, who has been one of the key performers for Brad Stevens. He has averaged 24.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the 2020/21 season.

Injured: Marcus Smart, Tacko Fall and Romeo Langford

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

