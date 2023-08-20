Which Magic star has played for the Nuggets? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers August 20

The NBA Immaculate Grid has released the latest challenge for the day for fans to continue testing the range of their knowledge when it comes to NBA facts and history.

Here's a look at the Aug. 20 NBA Immaculate Grid.

Clues for Grid 1 on August 20 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 starts off referring to an NBA player who played for both the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets. According to the rules of the Immaculate Grid, for a player to be counted, he must have played at least one game with the team mentioned.

Players who can be placed on Grid 1 can either be Gary Harris or Jameer Nelson.

Harris played six full seasons with the Nuggets and three complete seasons with the Magic. Nelson, on the other hand, played 10 seasons with the Magic and three with the Nuggets.

Answers for August 20 NBA Immaculate Grid From Grids 2-9

Grid 2 - NBA player that played for both the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards: Dwight Howard or Rashard Lewis

Lewis played four seasons with the Orlando Magic and two seasons with the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard played eight seasons with the Magic at the start of his NBA career and only one season with the Wizards.

Grid 3 - NBA player that played for both the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies: Nick Anderson or Dennis Scott

Anderson played 10 seasons with the Orlando Magic and later finished his career by playing one season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Scott on the other hand played seven seasons with the Magic and one with the Grizzlies.

Grid 4 - NBA player that played for both the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets: Ty Lawson or Trey Lyles

Lawson played six seasons with the Denver Nuggets and only one with the Sacramento Kings. Lyles on the other hand played two seasons with the Nuggets and has spent two seasons so far with the Kings.

Grid 5 - NBA player that played for both the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards: Mitch Richmond or Chris Webber

Richmond spent seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings and three seasons with the Washington Wizards. Webber on the other hand played four seasons with the Wizards before heading over to the Kings for six seasons.

Grid 6 - NBA player that played for both the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Randolph or Matt Barnes

Randolph played eight seasons with the Grizzlies before his final NBA season with the Kings. Meanwhile, Barnes on the other hand, spent one season each with the Kings and the Grizzlies.

Grid 7 - NBA player that played for both the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets: Torrey Craig

Craig played over three seasons with the Denver Nuggets and has played two seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

Grid 8 - NBA player that played for both the Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. played four seasons with the Wizards and two seasons with the Suns.

Grid 9 - NBA player that played for both the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies: Josh Jackson

Jackson played two seasons with the Suns before his one season with the Grizzlies.

Filled-out August 20 NBA Immaculate Grid

Here is the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid for August 20.

NBA Immaculate Grid for August 20

This Immaculate Grid consisted of some of the most challenging ones yet due to some of the players only spending one season each for some of the mentioned teams.

