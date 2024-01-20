Which NBA teams have the largest market sizes? Exploring the economic force of NBA fan bases

NBA fan bases are not always so large. Their size depends on the team they support and the city this team plays in. Big cities, like New York and Los Angeles, have a larger fan base than cities such as Milwaukee and San Antonio and are considered bigger markets.

It is likely for players to prefer to move to bigger markets and play for teams like the LA Lakers or the New York Knicks, instead of joining teams in smaller markets, like New Orleans or Oklahoma City.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the markets that have the largest size. The league calls every city with two or more million homes a large city.

Which NBA teams have the largest market sizes?

Ranking NBA Markets

#7 - Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors play in San Francisco and their home arena is Chase Center. According to the numbers, they are seventh in TV Market Size with 2.653 million homes and a population of 4,731,803 million people.

The Warriors have created a dynasty over the past decade with six finals appearances and four championships and are considered a powerhouse in the West.

#6 - Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder Toronto Raptors

They are among the large markets with a population of almost six million people (5,928,040). TV Market size is not available on our stats, but Toronto is among the biggest cities in Northern America.

#5 - Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving Luka Doncic Mavs

Dallas is the biggest city in Texas with 2.963 million homes and a population of 7,573,136 people. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way, the Mavs are a contender in the West, while they also have one of the largest fan bases in the league.

#4 - Philadelphia 76ers

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid

With almost three million homes (2.997 million) and a population of 6,102,434 people, Philadelphia is home to the reigning MVP Joel Embiid. The Sixers are one of the main candidates to claim the championship this season.

#3 - Chicago Bulls

Andre Drummond Chicago Bulls

Chicago is the third largest market in the league, with 3.472 million homes and a population of 9,458,539 people. The Bulls continue to battle their struggles, as they aim to become a contender in the East after many years.

#2 - LA Lakers/LA Clippers

LA Lakers LA Clippers

The city of Los Angeles is the second largest market with 5.735 million homes and a population of 13,214,799 people. The Lakers and the Clippers aim at nothing but the championship this season. However, only the Clippers have managed to maintain a top-four push in the West so far (fourth, 26-14).

#1 - New York Knicks/Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets

New York is on top of our list of the largest NBA Markets, with the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets having the largest fan bases. Currently, only the Knicks are in the upper echelon in the East (fifth, 25-17), while the Nets are 11th (17-24).

New York has 7.45 million homes and a population of 19,216,182 people.

