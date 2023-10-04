Which NBA teams are paying more than $30 million in luxury tax? Taking a closer look

The NBA saw an increase in salary cap for the 2023-24 season from $123.6 million to $136 million. At the same time, the luxury tax increased from $162 million to $165 million. This increase in salary cap enables teams to offer more lucrative deals to their players, but it comes with a cost in terms of how much they will have to pay if they go over it.

This year, there are a few teams that will be required to pay more than $30 million in luxury tax. These teams are among the NBA championship contenders, and creating a championship team certainly comes with a cost.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top five teams that will pay more than $30 million in luxury tax.

Which NBA teams are paying more than $30 million in luxury tax?

#5 - Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics landed Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason and are going all-in for the NBA championship.

They have four players in $30 million or more for the coming season (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Holiday and Porzingis) and their active payroll is at $181,3 million, $16,3 million above the luxury tax level. Thus, they will have to pay $32,5 million in luxury tax.

#4 - Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in Bucks Media Day

The Milwaukee Bucks shook the NBA with their decision to trade for Damian Lillard last week. They sent Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and landed Lillard, bringing another megastar to the team to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

At the moment, they have two players who will earn $45 million or more next season, with Khris Middleton ($29 million) and Brook Lopez ($25 million) also set to earn a lot of money. Their active payroll is at $181,5 million and will have to pay $49,1 million in luxury tax.

#3 - Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal and created their own Big Three in Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They aim at nothing but the NBA title and failure to win it will be a major upset.

Their Big Three has a salary of $36 million or more this year, with Durant and Beal set to earn more than $45 million each.

Their active payroll is $188,4 million, $23,4 million above the luxury tax and will have to pay $56,7 million in luxury tax.

#2 - LA Clippers

Clippers' Big Three in a game vs Minnesota

The LA Clippers have three megastars in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook and should be in the NBA championship conversation should Leonard and George stay healthy.

Leonard and George are set to earn $45,6 million each this year, with Norman Powell and Marcus Morris also in lucrative deals, with $18 million and $17,1 million salaries for the 2023-24 season, respectively.

The Clippers have a payroll of $192,3 million, $27,3 million above the luxury tax and will pay $99,2 million in luxury tax.

#1 - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors aim to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years and seventh over the last 10 years. They landed All-Star guard Chris Paul and paired him with their Big Three of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

The Warriors have five players with salaries of $22 million or higher (Andrew Wiggins, Paul, Curry, Green, Thompson) and an active payroll of $207,2 million, the highest in the league, $41,9 million above the luxury tax. Thus, they will have to pay a lot of money in luxury tax, almost two times as much as the Clippers ($188,1).