Who is Glory Johnson and how is she related to Brittney Griner? All you need to know

Brittney Griner is currently married to Cherelle Griner, but this is not her first marriage. The WNBA superstar was also married to Glory Johnson, another basketball player.

Unlike her current marriage, Griner's marriage to Johnson didn't last long. It also included a domestic violence case, which is something that negatively affected Griner's career.

Glory Johnson was a top-tier player in the WNBA and was drafted just a year before Brittney Griner entered the league. This article will reveal everything you need to know about Johnson and her relationship with Griner.

Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson were both great players

Glory Johnson and Brittney Griner were amazing players.

Glory Johnson was drafted with the fourth overall pick of the 2012 WNBA draft by the Tulsa Shock. The 6-foot-3 power forward was one of the best perimeter defenders of her rookie season as she ranked fourth in steals per game.

It didn't take long for Johnson to become one of the best players in the league. In 2013, she averaged a career-high 15 points and was named an All-Star. Johnson also made the All-Star team in 2014.

Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson played for the Western Conference during the 2014 WNBA All-Star game. The game took place in July, less than a month before the two players announced their engagement.

Griner was married to Glory Johnson for a year.

The All-Star game was a close one and went into overtime. Unfortunately, for Griner and Johnson, West lost 125-124. Johnson spent only 16 minutes on the floor, scoring eight points and grabbing three rebounds.

Griner, on the other hand, was one of the best players in the game. In 26 minutes, the center scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots. She also shot 61.5% from the field.

This was Johnson's second and final All-Star Game, while Brittney Griner went on to appear in six more games. Johnson currently plays for Besiktas in Turkey.

The marriage between Griner and Johnson and their problems

Griner is one of the most successful basketball players of all time.

In August 2014, Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson got engaged, but it didn't take long for problems to surface. In April 2015, they were arrested for a physical altercation.

Despite the incident, where they suffered minor injuries, they married the following month. In June 2015, Johnson was pregnant with twins that were conceived through in vitro fertilization. She announced the pregnancy on Instagram on June 4, 2015. She sat out the entire 2015 WNBA season.

Here's what Glory Johnson said in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2015:

"After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she's taking all this."

The former WNBA player also said that she wasn't a lesbian. She simply fell in love with an individual and claimed that she was straight.

Griner's first marriage was to another WNBA player.

In a surprising turn of events, Brittney Griner filed for annulment the day after Johnson's announcement of the pregnancy on Instagram. Her request was denied, but they ended up getting divorced in June 2016. Glory Johnson gave birth to twin daughters, and Griner was ordered to pay child support.

Furthermore, the Phoenix Mercury star pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges and was suspended by the league for seven games. Griner also entered a 26-week domestic violence counseling program due to this.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far