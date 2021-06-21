Who should the Houston Rockets pick if they win the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery?

The Houston Rockets go into the 2021 NBA draft lottery with a 14% chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick. The Rockets finished with one of the three worst records in the regular season, giving them the best odds possible of landing a top-four pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Houston Rockets are a team in development and will be looking to add the best prospect possible based on roster demands if they end up with the No. 1 overall pick.

NBA Draft Lottery 2021: Which players should the Houston Rockets go for if they land the No. 1 overall pick?

USC prospect Evan Mobley

If the Houston Rockets win the NBA draft lottery, they should pick USC center Evan Mobley with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Rockets will have options like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Jalen Suggs as well, but Mobley looks like a potentially brilliant fit on their roster.

Evan Mobley is a 7-foot center who can hold his own defensively both on the perimeter and in the paint.

Mobley has the size to be an efficient shot-blocker in the restricted area and also possesses the lateral quickness to keep up with shifty guards and wings on the perimeter.

As good as Evan Mobley is defensively, the part of his game that is so promising is his passing ability.



He can make high-level reads. He can make them quickly. It's why I push back a bit on the Anthony Davis comparisons.



On the offensive front, Mobley is being touted as a big man with a high basketball IQ who can hurt teams with his playmaking. He is also projected to be a league-average shooter from the outside, making him a unique prospect.

Evan Mobley played 33 games during the course of the 2020-21 NCAA season, averaging 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. On the defensive side of the ball, he averaged a whopping 2.9 blocks per game, shutting down the paint for opposition teams.

Stephen Silas has emphasized defense since taking over as head coach of the Houston Rockets, and it won't be a surprise if he lobbies for Mobley in front of the Rockets management.

The Houston Rockets already possess a gifted forward duo of Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate, and adding Mobley to the mix will make them one of the best young frontcourts in the league.

Wood has the offensive package to ensure that the Rockets' frontcourt doesn't suffer on the scoring front, while Mobley can ensure the defense is being taken care of.

Evan Mobley could develop his game on the other side of the ball as time progresses, and his already present skillset indicates that he has the potential to develop into one of the best centers in the league.

Hence, it will be a no-brainer for the Houston Rockets to go for USC's Evan Mobley if they win the 2021 NBA draft lottery.

