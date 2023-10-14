Who has the most NBA fantasy basketball points in a single game? Listing top 5 fantasy points leaders of all-time

The regular season in the NBA kicks off in 10 days and fans are looking forward to it. The start of the season will also see the return of fantasy basketball, as players have already started to create their respective teams, with a plethora of players to draft from.

Over the years, we have seen some incredible performances by NBA megastars, which have offered them record fantasy points. With that in mind, we take a look at five players who have had the most fantasy points in a game, based on Statmuse and FanDuel stats. Statmuse's list of fantasy point stats refers to games played from 1987 onwards.

Before we present our top 5 list, readers need to note that fantasy sports started in the 1980s, including fantasy basketball, but it got really popular in the 1990s.

Listing top 5 fantasy points leaders of all-time

#5 - Joel Embiid

Back on November 13, 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers played hosts to the Utah Jazz, and the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid played 37 minutes and erupted for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks on 19 for 28 shooting.

This performance gave him 103,2 fantasy points, good for fifth on our Top-5 fantasy scoring list of all-time. Embiid's projection for the 2023–24 season is 76 games with an average of 43.4 points for a total of 3,314.

#4 - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic had a monster game on December 27, 2022, when the Dallas Mavericks hosted the New York Knicks. The Slovenian superstar spent 47 minutes on the floor and went for 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists on 21/31 shooting.

His impressive performance offered Doncic 105.2 fantasy points, good for fourth on the all-time fantasy points list. The All-Star guard and Embiid are the two active players on our list. His projection for the 2023–24 season is 50,6 fantasy points per game for a total of 3,870 in 76 NBA games.

#3 - Shaquille O'Neal

The Diesel won four NBA championships in his career and went down as one of the best big men of all time in the league. On November 20, 1993, Shaquille O'Neal had a career game vs the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets).

Then, with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O'Neal posted a monster triple-double of 24 points, 28 rebounds, and 15 blocks on 12/19 shooting in 36 minutes on the floor. Following his triple-double, O'Neal had 107,1 points, good for third place on our list.

#2 - Michael Jordan

The legendary Chicago Bulls star finished his career with six NBA championships and Finals MVP awards. He and LeBron James are in the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) conversation.

On March 28, 1990, Jordan had 69 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and four steals on 23/37 shooting in 50 minutes on the floor in a road game vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Michael Jordan had 112.6 fantasy points in that game, which places him second on our list.

#1 - Hakeem Olajuwon

One of the best big men in the NBA, Hakeem Olajuwon holds the record for most fantasy points in a single game with an impressive 120.4.

He claimed these points in a home game of the Houston Rockets vs the Seattle Supersonics back in 1987, where he stayed on the floor for 53 minutes and had 38 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, seven steals, and 12 blocks.