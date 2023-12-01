Who owns the Golden State Warriors?

Joe Lacob is the owner of the Golden State Warriors. The 67-year-old businessman has been also partnering with an investment firm, named Kleiner Perkins, which specializes in investments in various sectors, including media and medical technology. He joined the company in 1987, but his commitments with Kleiner Perkins are limited in recent times compared to previous years.

Joe Lacob became the owner of the Golden State Warriors back in 2010 and led an investment group that paid $450 million to purchase the team. Before that, he was a minority owner of the legendary Boston Celtics, who won the 2008 NBA championship.

In 2010, he sold his minority stake in the Celtics and was cleared to purchase the Golden State Warriors. He has also held various executive positions in the league, along with his NBA Board of Governors position.

Under his ownership, the franchise became a powerhouse in the Western Conference. Since 2014, Golden State has reached the NBA Finals six times and has claimed four titles (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), two of which came in consecutive years.

They also hold the best regular-season record in NBA history, with 73 wins and just nine losses in the 2015-16 season. The Golden State Warriors are third on the list for the most NBA championships (7), trailing only the LA Lakers and the Celtics, who have 17 each.

Joe Lacob also fulfilled one of his primary goals after purchasing the franchise 13 years ago: to build a new arena for the Golden State Warriors. In 2019, the team moved to its new home in San Francisco, the Chase Center.

What is Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob's net worth?

Joe Lacob is among the richest people in the NBA. According to Forbes, his net worth is $2 billion, as of 2023. This is a result of his role as owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Warriors.

Since taking over the team, he has managed to grow not only his personal net worth but the franchise's as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Golden State Warriors' net worth is estimated at an impressive $7 billion.

With that in mind, the business executive wants to maintain the franchise's winning mentality moving forward and expects the team to have another title run.

Joe Lacob said back in May, via Golden State of Mind:

"We’re going to win no matter what. I don’t care what the rules are. We are going to figure out a way to do it. That’s what good organizations do: they figure out a way to win the game, and our game is to win games and win championships."

Currently, the Warriors are struggling with just nine wins after the first 19 games and three wins over the last 10 games in the NBA. If they are to challenge for a championship this season, they need to improve significantly and soon.