Who is Santi Aldama and what is his net worth right now? All you need to know

Santi Aldama is one of the youngest players in the NBA. He plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and is entering his sophomore season. Aldama had a lot of success in his collegiate career. It will be interesting to see how good he becomes in the NBA.

Aldama helped the Grizzlies pull off a big comeback win against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 1. Despite this being only a preseason game, the 21-year old showcased what he is capable of doing when given the opportunity.

The 6-foot-11 forward scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out four assists in 29 minutes of action. He was also very active on defense with a steal and two blocks.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about Santi Aldama, including his previous basketball experience and his net worth.

Santi Aldama's previous experience

Santi Aldama was selected 30th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA Draft. Before joining the NBA, he played with the Loyola Greyhounds in NCAA Division 1 men's basketball.

He has also represented the Spanish national team at the 2017 FIBA U16 European Championship, and the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship.

Santi is the son of Santiago Aldama, a former professional basketball player who represented Spain at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Santiago played against the Dream Team, but was scoreless in eight minutes of action.

Aldama has a lot of potential and could be the next star for the Grizzlies (Image via Getty Images)

Aldama played for the Loyola Greyhounds for two seasons from 2019-2021. He averaged 21.2 points and 10.1 rebounds through 17 games in his final season with the team. He scored a career-high 33 points to lead Loyola to an upset win over the Army Black Knights in the Patriot League tournament semifinals.

At the age of 18, Santi Aldama led Spain to a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship in Greece. He was also named the MVP of the tournament.

The forward appeared in only 32 games during his rookie season in the NBA, averaging 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. His best performance came in a 73-point blowout victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He posted 18 points and 10 rebounds during the 152-79 win on December 2, 2021.

Santi Aldama's net worth

Santi Aldama's net worth is hard to estimate, but it should be somewhere around $2 million. The talented basketball player received nearly $2 million during his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He hasn't signed sponsorship deals with any major brands. However, there is no doubt that he will receive a lot of money from endorsements once he becomes more popular.

Aldama is surrounded by many other great young players in Memphis (Image via Getty Images)

In his second season in the league, the 6-foot-11 forward will receive a $2.1 million salary. The Grizzlies have a team option for the third and fourth years of his contract. He will make $2.2 million during the 2023-24 season, and nearly $4 million in the final year of the deal if the Grizzlies pick up both options.

The Grizzlies kick off their 2022-23 season against the New York Knicks on October 19.

