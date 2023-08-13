Who is Tony Parker's father? Knowing more about paternal figure in life of Spur's legend

Tony Parker was inducted into the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday after 18 seasons playing in the NBA.

During his enshrinement speech, Parker made sure to include his father as he ended up shedding a few tears. It was a heartwarming moment for the father and son for the basketball journey they shared together.

So, who is Tony Parker's father? His name is Tony Parker Sr., and he is a former French professional basketball player.

Parker started off his career by playing for Loyola University in Chicago before playing overseas. As he played professional basketball in Europe for 15 years, Parker later formed a family in France.

In a 2016 article by Rappler's Rick Olivares, Parker discussed his son's basketball journey.

"I never forced my sons to play basketball," Parker said, "I don't believe in that. I have three sons, and I let them grow up giving them the freedom to choose what they wanted to do. Tony chose basketball. But it wasn't until he saw Michael Jordan play where he finally chose basketball over football."

Tony Parker Sr. looks back on his son's final playing days with the France basketball team

In the same Rappler article, Tony Parker Sr. looked forward instead of in the past when it came to his son's final playing days as a member of the France national basketball team.

"Right now, it's not the time to be sentimental about Tony's last games," Parker said. "It is not something we need to discuss right now. He's been to one Olympics and over a hundred games with the national team. I think he's time is done and his given so much to the international team. He'll finish out his years with the San Antonio Spurs."

Looking back on Tony Parker's international accolades, he made his mark, which added to an already impressive basketball career.

Parker Sr.'s son won the FIBA EuroBasket MVP award (2013), a gold medal in FIBA Europe U18 Championship, a gold medal in the 2013 EuroBasket in Slovenia and a silver medal in the 2011 EuroBasket in Lithuania.

The former Spurs player was also named the Top Scorer in the 2011 and 2013 FIBA EuroBasket. Additionally, he was also named the Player of the Year in the 2013 and 2014 FIBA Europe.

