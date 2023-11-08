Why is Devin Booker not playing against Chicago Bulls? Latest injury update about Suns star (November 8)

The Phoenix Suns are off to a bad start as injuries have plagued their stars, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The team will finish their three-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and the live TV coverage is available on the AZ Family and NBCS-CH networks.

With Bradley Beal still expected to be back by mid-November, Devin Booker is struggling with his strained calf, which he suffered against the San Antonio Spurs on November 2.

The Suns' medical staff has been taking the injury to Booker with a cautious approach, with the long-term goal of winning a championship. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the former Kentucky Wildcat will be back in the lineup in "seven to ten" days.

If things go well for Booker, he may be back suiting up as early as November 12 against Oklahoma City or November 15 against Minnesota.

It remains to be seen how the Phoenix Suns would be with all three—Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the court.

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel addresses Devin Booker's injury

In the Suns' first seven games of the season, Devin Booker has only played in two of them. The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 31.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Head coach Frank Vogel described Booker's injury status before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"He had soreness in the ankle and soreness in the calf," said Vogel. "So we held him out (Saturday). He got an MRI (Saturday night) and it revealed a calf strain. So there is an injury there. He's trying to get back as quickly as possible, but he's dealt with a toe first, then an ankle and now a calf strain."

For now, Kevin Durant has been trying to hold the fort, as he is averaging 29.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in seven games.

After their game against the Chicago Bulls, the Suns will take on the LA Lakers next. Devin Booker's first possible game to come back will be on November 12 against the OKC Thunder at the Fiserv Forum in Arizona.