Why is LaMelo Ball not playing tonight against Knicks? Latest injury update on Hornets' star guard - January 29, 2024

LaMelo Ball will miss his second game in a row, as the Charlotte Hornets have ruled him out for Monday's home game vs the New York Knicks. According to the official injury report, Ball is dealing with an ankle injury and will be sidelined again. Injury woes continue for the star guard, who has missed several games so far.

The Hornets are coming off a blowout defeat to the Utah Jazz (122-134). The franchise trailed by as many as 36 in Salt Lake City and eventually lost by 12. They have been defeated in seven of their last 10 games and are 13th in the East with a 10-34 record.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

It appears that LaMelo Ball has become injury-prone this season, as an ankle injury previously sidelined him for almost six weeks. He suffered the injury in late November and returned in mid-January.

A couple of weeks later, he is out again due to a right ankle injury (soreness). The Hornets have provided no timetable for his return yet.

LaMelo Ball has missed half of Charlotte's games this season. He has made 22 appearances so far and has posted 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

His absence has hurt the Hornets' chances for a playoff run. The franchise is a ways away from the play-in spots and will start focusing on the 2024-25 season. Based on the standings, they will have the opportunity to select a top-5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

When will LaMelo Ball return?

The Charlotte Hornets have provided no update on how serious LaMelo Ball's injury is. He will miss Monday's game, and the team will have one day to rest before getting back to action.

Ball could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday and the home game vs the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are ninth in the East with a 22-25 record.

The Charlotte Hornets will face a tough challenge on Monday evening as they will take on a New York Knicks team that has been on a roll lately. The Knicks have the league's longest winning streak at six games and have climbed to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

The franchise will look to avoid a major upset against the struggling Hornets and maintain their momentum. If they defeat Charlotte, they will earn their seventh win in a row and solidify their Top-4 spot in the East.

The Knicks will likely have Julius Randle unavailable, as an MRI revealed a shoulder injury. According to reports, Randle will be sidelined for a few weeks.

If the Knicks win this one, they will sweep the season series. They are 3-0 against the Charlotte Hornets so far.

