Why the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest winners in NBA Free Agency 2023?

The Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to make massive headlines as the third day of NBA Free Agency 2023 rolls on, and they should be absolutely fine with that.

GM Rob Pelinka has been quite open about the organization's plans going into free agency, and the first two days have seen him make some bold moves. Despite the Lakers getting into the Conference finals last term, the ending was a huge disappointment. Getting swept at the hands of the Denver Nuggets is something that Lebron James and Anthony Davis wouldn't have expected.

This offseason window was crucial for the Los Angeles Lakers if they push for banner no.18. How they will perform on the court will be decided by the players and their performances on the pitch. However, things look a lot better on paper - be it in terms of starters and depth. Thanks to some highly sensible moves in the NBA Free Agency 2023, the franchise is certainly in better shape, and they are one of the clear winners when it comes to the deals.

Los Angeles Lakers have managed to bring back its core in the NBA Free Agency 2023

A large feeling of the Los Angeles Lakers having a poor season is largely due to how easily the Denver Nuggets beat them. Keeping aside the series sweep on one side, the potential problems were apparent.

There were two key areas to focus on for GM Pelinka and his team during the NBA Free Agency 2023:

Bring back the core pieces who entered free agency.

Find replacements that improve the bench strength and add to the overall options.

Based on the deals made during the first two days, the Lakers have managed to do both. The team has successfully brought back Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell, and all three would likely be starters in the regular season.

Secondly, the roster depth has vastly improved due to the new signings, some of which can turn out to be bargains in the near future. A common element about all these deals has been the financial terms at which they have been completed. First, let's discuss the free agency core pieces that have been re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Austin Reaves was a restricted free agent in this year's NBA Free Agency 2023, and there were rumors that teams like San Antonio Spurs could throw a four-year $100 million contract. While the Lakers would have matched it, it would have been a poison pill contract, putting much pressure on the wage budget after two seasons.

In reality, the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly got him back for about half of the $100 million mark. The fourth year might be a player option, but it does offer both Reaves and his team a lot of flexibility. Another similar great deal is the two-year contract, the Lakers have made with Russell. The point guard will earn about $37 million, short of what was expected.

A part of this lower figure is Russell's poor performance in the playoffs, especially against the Nuggets. However, there's no denying that he's one of the main reasons his side made it to the Playoffs in the first place. It's evident that Pelinka believes in second chances, especially if they come at affordable prices. In contrast to Reaves and Russell, Hachimura's three-year contract seems to be over the top.

However, when someone tallies the combined value of the three contracts, the Los Angeles Lakers have done a brilliant job with the NBA Free Agency 2023. A huge part of it also takes the new signings into account.

Taurean Prince - $4.5 million (1 year)

Gabe Vincent - $33 million (3 years)

Cam Reddish - Vet minimum (2 years with 2nd being a player option)

Jaxson Hayes - Vet minimum (2 years with 2nd being a player option)

Everyone knows Russell's struggles last year during the playoffs, but the Los Angeles Lakers had no option back then. This time, they have the experienced Gabe Vincent, an excellent shooter. Moreover, his defense was top-notch, and his all-around performance improved in the finals. Unlike last year's Westbrook saga, the Lakers have made a much more sensible signing from this year's NBA Free Agency 2023.

The Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to their signings from the NBA Free Agency 2023, have the middle core of the 2019 first-round draft by signing Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes. Jaxson Hayes is an interesting name whose career has been plagued by off-court drama. He offers something that the Lakers were missing last season, and they have now added another big man to back up Anthony Davis.

Coach James 🇭🇹 @JamesEdrick3 Pelicans had Jaxson Hayes at PF in lineups with another big at times & used Hayes’ athleticism & frame off ball as a cutter.



Hayes has a lot of talent, and his athletic ability close to the rim can be a great differential to win a few tricky games. He also offers coach Darvin Ham a chance to try Anthony Davis at PF, although it appears unlikely. Hayes played the lowest number of minutes last season, so getting him up to pace will be challenging.

The likes of Reddish and Prince are mid-level risks that already replace the likes of Lonnie Walker IV and Malik Beasley. Moreover, Vincent is likely an upgrade for Schroder, who has found a new home as part of the NBA Free Agency 2023. Rumors suggest the Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to add another big man at a minimum vet contract. Hence, the drama is still not over, although the climax has been disclosed.

Of course, fitting the new signings acquired from the NBA Free Agency 2023 will be key, but the team's core remains the same. The likely starting five of the Lakers should look like this: Russell, Reaves, James, Hachimura, and Davis. After much drama, the team went on a 19-7 run and made it to the Conference finals. Despite limitations on the cap, Pelinka has done some wonders and improved the team on paper, and few other franchises can boast of such a good free agency.

