Why does watching all NBA games cost $108/month? Blackouts, streaming and cable options explored

The NBA has been a force in the global market with the quality basketball entertainment it provides from its superstars and high-octane competitive action.

Be that as it may, an NBA fan on Reddit has voiced out his frustration when it comes to the challenge of watching every game. This stems from the fact that there are certain platforms to access if one wishes to watch every game the league offers.

"In order for me to watch every NBA game I need to purchase a streaming service such as Youtube TV ($72.99 per month) for primetime games, NBA league pass for out of market games not nationally televised ($14.99) per month and to watch my local team ballysports+ ($19.99) per month. All this for a grand total of $108 per month."

A total of $108/month to watch every basketball game is a tough bargain to sustain when speaking long-term.

Not every fan out there has the capability to make all three of these purchases, resulting in these fans settling for highlights or clips from social media.

As the league has not provided any alternative options for fans to consider, this article will take a look at the aspects that every fan should consider before making any subscription or cable purchases.

NBA: Blackouts, streaming and cable options explored

Blackouts

According to the league, there are certain games that are not available in one's region, which are called "Blackouts." For example, a fan living in the Los Angeles area will not be able to watch games played by the Lakers and the Clippers.

In order to access these blacked-out games, one must take advantage of a regional sports network or a national TV network, whichever one is available.

Streaming options

Streaming games is a big seller for fans of the league who are not too sold on acquiring cable services. A streaming service gives a subscriber the option to opt out of the subscription after the duration of the purchase has expired.

This in turn takes away the hassle of removing a paid subscription which may be experienced sometimes from a cable service provider.

Examples of streaming options are NBA League Pass, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Youtube TV.

Cable options

This is the original option and was the standard at the time when it came to watching games. Sports network channels such as NBA TV, TNT, ESPN, ABC and TSN have continued to provide quality nationally-televised games for audiences to enjoy.

One of the problems however is that there are certain games that are out of market, which are not available on these television networks.

Looking back when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver got frustrated over Altitude TV and Comcast dispute

During Game 1 of the 2023 Finals, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver voiced his frustration regarding the dispute between Altitude TV and Comcast. The dispute has resulted in blackouts of Denver Nuggets games in Colorado during the 2022-23 season.

The conflict in particular led Silver to mention the need for alternative platforms that can alleviate some of the hassle of watching games wherever.

"One of the things that's changed considerably since this dispute has started is the advent of many more streaming platforms," Silver said. "I hope this is a period we look back on as we say we went through a transition, and we got to a place where a fan, wherever they are, can watch every game.

"Most likely it'll be through some sort of digital offering."

As of now, it is worth keeping an eye on the ongoing situation with streaming and cable options, and hope that the league can hopefully address the issues soon.

