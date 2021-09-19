Will jet packs be added in NBA 2K22: Everything we know so far

NBA 2K22, released worldwide on September 10th, has in recent days been rumored to be planning to bring the “jetpack” feature back into the MyCareer mode.

NBA 2K22 represents one of the most vast transformations of the series with respect to the previous version. The MyCareer mode especially had a Sims-esque feel to it with a range of functions, activities, quests and locations available in the game.

One of these new features has recently been said to be jetpacks, which last made in appearance in the series as part of NBA 2K17. In this article, we look at everything we know about jetpacks in NBA 2K22

Power DF @PowerGotNow A user was streaming on PC with jet pack files on NBA 2K22. Jet packs confirmed as a season or legend reward?? A user was streaming on PC with jet pack files on NBA 2K22. Jet packs confirmed as a season or legend reward?? https://t.co/wyADfTZ4LS

NBA 2K22: Will jetpacks be added to the game?

As one would expect, there is currently no announcement with respect to a prospective introduction of jet packs in NBA 2K22.

However, jet packs were previously part of the Neighbourhood in NBA 2K17. News about a prospective return has come up due to multiple PC users claiming that jet pack files are actually part of the overall NBA 2K22 game.

Several streamers over the past few days have been said to have unearthed jet pack files as part of the overall NBA 2K22 game. As is true for a number of new games, upcoming features that developers plan to add in the game are already given their own game files, something which might be the case here.

As matter of fact, some users have been able to use the jet packs in game as well:

The users in question have not been able to use jet packs in-game, but have unearthed game files and designs that appear to hint at a prospective return for the item.

Currently, a number of Twitter users have been caught in speculation, with some claiming that jet packs might not have an effect on overall gameplay and graphics because skateboards are already part of NBA 2K22.

Regardless, while functionality might prove to be an issue, the unearthing of the relevant files suggests that the feature might as well be added in the coming time.

For now, however, jet packs are not a part of NBA 2K22 with the team having made no announcement to suggest that they will be added anytime soon. Further updates on the matter are expected in the coming time.

