"You gotta protect the player"- Ty Lue gives the latest update on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's return for LA Clippers

Behind Ty Lue’s coaching brilliance the injury-riddled LA Clippers are potentially entering the postseason via the play-in tournament. Without Kawhi Leonard for the entire season and Paul George playing in just 26 games, the Clippers are clinging tightly to the 8th spot in the Western Conference.

The LA Clippers hold a 36-37 record and should be a shoo-in to play in the special round to determine the last two teams to enter the playoffs. They still have nine more games to go and could have one or both of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George if they are medically cleared to play.

Although Ty Lue is not shutting the door on his superstars’ return, he’s still adamant that they will not play anyone who is not fully healthy:

“First of all, you gotta protect the player. If it was the right thing for the player not to play for the rest of the season, I’m pretty sure no organization is gonna say, 'Oh, you’re our best player, when you’re able to play, we’ll sit out.’ If guys are able to do it, they’re gonna do it. But the most important part is make sure that players are taken care of and making sure they’re ready to go and fully healthy,” said Lue.

While a Kawhi Leonard return is highly unlikely, it seems like Paul George could join the play-in fray as the Clippers have cleared him for minimal contact. PG13 will have to be re-evaluated a few days before the regular season ends. If the team’s medical staff declare him fit to play, he could still be a valuable asset.

Norman Powell, who the Clippers acquired before the trade deadline, is scheduled to join the team for a shoot-around on Monday. Unlike Paul George, Ty Lue does not have an official time frame for Powell to have minimal contact during training.

The way things are unfolding, Ty Lue is keeping his options open, but will patiently play the waiting game. He’ll have the Clippers ready with or without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Norman Powell.

Can Ty Lue do the improbable and guide the LA Clippers to the postseason without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George?

Ty Lue has done an incredibly impressive job coaching the depleted LA Clippers this season. [Photo: Orange County Register]

First of all, the play-in tournament is not the postseason. The LA Clippers will have to be one of the remaining eight teams left in the West to be officially called a playoff participant. Ty Lue’s mission is extremely difficult, but he has shown all season long that he is up to the task of motivating and preparing his team. Leading the team up to this point has already been a huge feather in Lue’s cap.

If the playoffs were to start today, the four teams would be duking it out for the final two postseason tickets. The Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are the likely play-in teams. Of the four, the Wolves are the heavy favorites to clinch one spot, leaving the three remaining teams to battle it out for the final spot.

The Clippers will be in for a tough fight in the three-team battle royale. Although they've owned the Lakers in the last two years, no one’s counting out LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Ty Lue and the crew, however, are winless against the Pelicans, which makes this an intriguing play-in scuffle.

