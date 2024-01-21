"You not MJ son anymore": Anthony Edwards' clutch clank costs Wolves the game and fuels NBA Twitter frenzy  

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards missed three free throws down the stretch that cost them their game against the OKC Thunder on Saturday.

Down by three points, 100-97, with 3.4 seconds left on the game clock, ‘Ant-Man’ had the chance to send the game to overtime after being fouled while shooting a 3-pointer.

The 22-year-old former top overall pick, however, clanked his first two free throws, forcing him to intentionally miss the last attempt. Minnesota was not able to secure the ball off it and eventually saw lost, 102-97.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to Anthony Edwards' misfiring, fans set X (formerly Twitter) on fire with interesting takes on it.

Here are what some of them had to say:

@Revngeful wrote: "You not MJ son anymore"

Expand Tweet

@Shadowiscold wrote: "Anthony Edwards when his team needed him the most to tie the game at the freethrow line"

Expand Tweet

@Sperm_Center wrote: "Looking like prime Ben Simmons"

Expand Tweet

@rktsdan wrote: "Antszn deactivated"

Expand Tweet

@EddyM0rningstar wrote: "He is NOT anywhere near kobe Bryant he doesn't have that mamba calmness"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

@tabet_matthew wrote: "I’m meant to believe he better than Book"

Expand Tweet

@jrxmey wrote: "Those bricks were louder than a Dodge Charger"

Expand Tweet

@v7dm8pw9xq wrote: "Looking at the rim like the rim trippin"

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards moving past free-throw misses against OKC

Minnesota Timberwolves' defeat in the battle of top Western Conference teams halted their four-game winning streak.

Following the game, Minnesota beat reporter Chris Hine shared on X, Edward’s reaction to his missed free throws. Edwards reportedly shrugged it off and instead vowed to make up for it next time around. He dismissed it as one of those unfortunate things and that he was moving on it from it.

The rising Timberwolves star said:

"Make them, miss them, I wasn’t really disappointed in that. Either I was going to make them or miss them, it don’t really matter. I missed them tonight, but I’ll make them next time."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards is actually solid from the free-throw line, going for 83.8%, which made the missed free throws a surprise to many. He is also averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes this season.

Despite the loss, Minnesota still leads the Western Conference with a 30-12 win-loss record. The Timberwolves next play on Monday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!