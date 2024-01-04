“You need a haircut!”: Ex-teammates Jeff Green and Spencer Dinwiddie trade hilarious jabs during Rockets-Nets clash

Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets took on Jeff Green and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday night. The Rockets (17-15) rallied past the Nets (101-112) for their second win in a row, handing Brooklyn (15-20) its fifth consecutive defeat.

During the game, former teammates Jeff Green and Spencer Dinwiddie shared a hilarious moment. After Green scored a two-pointer, he turned to the Nets bench and spoke with Dinwiddie, asking him to get a haircut.

"Uncle Jeff said, 'You need a haircut,'" the caption on the Rockets' story on Instagram reads.

Jeff Green and Spencer Dinwiddie spent a year together in the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.

Jeff Green addresses decision to leave reigning champions Denver Nuggets and join Houston Rockets

Jeff Green was a big part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run in the 2022-23 season. Green played consistent basketball on both ends and helped the Nuggets dominate the league en route to their first-ever championship.

Still, he didn't reach an agreement with the team to stay for another season and moved to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, worth $6 million.

Recently, the veteran big man spoke about his decision to leave Denver, even though both sides initially appeared willing to work together for another season.

"It’s very hard to leave, especially when you do what we did last year. You create a bond, and this is something that is forever. And the relationships that were built last year off the journey that we had, it is tough to deter away from that," Jeff Green said, via Denver Post.

"At the end of the day, it is a business. You have to make choices for yourself and for your family. And this is what happened. It is no ill will toward anybody over there."

Denver head coach Michael Malone had nothing but good words to say about Green and his presence in the team on and off the court and even went as far as to say that he wished the veteran forward never left the franchise.

For his part, Green admitted that winning the championship was a special moment for him and revealed that he has created great relationships with his former teammates.

"As an older guy in this league, you understand the things that go into making a decision. These relationships that I made last year will always be strong and always be kept close to my heart based on what we did. It was a special moment," Jeff Green said, according to the Denver Post.

The Nuggets remain frontrunners to repeat and are currently third in the West with 24 wins and 11 losses. They trail only the OKC Thunder (23-10) and Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9).

Meanwhile, the Rockets are eighth (17-15) and on a two-game winning streak. Still, they have won only four of their last 10 games. For his part, Green has missed only one game this season and has averages of 6.5 ppg and 2.1 rpg.