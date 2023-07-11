Zion Williamson's weight has been a topic of conversation since he entered the NBA as the first overall draft pick in 2018. With an explosive brand of basketball and a style of play that sees Williamson playing above the rim, the young forward has struggled to remain healthy throughout his first four years in the NBA.

During a recent appearance on former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' podcast "Gils Arena," Williamson discussed how he's trying to improve his diet after admitting he hadn't always taken nutrition seriously.

"There are times where I will say, 'Man, that s**t hard.' It's hard, man, like 20, 22, it's a lot of money. Feels like all the money in the world, man. It is hard," Williamson said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But I'm at that point now where, because of certain things, I'm putting back wisdom around me. ... Just people around me with wisdom, who put me on game to certain things, and go from there," he added.

Williamson also touched base on what he intends to do to stay on the court longer:

"The diet piece, I'm always able to come back each summer feeling good, looking good but I would say it's more of a just locking in on like flexibility band work."

"Because I think it's those things that will be able to keep me on the court longer versus just losing a bunch of weight. And then coming to play not being able to maintain, so just I mean, s**t Bron got the blueprint," he added.

Gilbert Arenas @GilsArenaShow Zion kept it real about the food. Zion kept it real about the food. https://t.co/KO5HXAQ4oN

Zion Williamson has participated in 114 regular-season games since joining the New Orleans Pelicans, missing the entire 2021-22 season through injury and then only playing in 29 games in the most recent basketball year.

As such, there are legitimate questions regarding whether Williamson will ever be healthy enough to make good on his undoubted potential.

Hopefully, with a new outlook on the value of good nutrition, and some committed people in his corner, Williamson can put his injury issues behind him and begin focusing on making an impact for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson felt guilty during his latest absence

Speaking on the same podcast, Zion Williamson discussed the difficulties in watching his teammates struggling to make an impact, knowing that he could help change the outcome if he was on the court.

"Man, I’m just a hooper, so when I’m sitting on the sideline watching my teammates in certain games and they losing. I’m like, ‘Man, s***, I know if I was out there, I can change the outcome,'" Williamson said.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping to get a full season from Zion Williamson in the new basketball year as they look to push for the postseason.

In Williamson's absence, the Pelicans have looked like they're one piece away from being a genuine playoff team. This past season Brandon Ingram showed improvement, while CJ McCollum also impressed, and Trey Murphey III has grown into his role as a floor spacer.

A healthy Zion Williamson will be exactly what the New Orleans Pelicans need in order to take the next step in their development as a roster.

Poll : 0 votes