All Clash Powerups in Warzone and how to use them

There are a total of five Clash Powerups in Warzone, each bringing unique abilities to the table. As the name would suggest, these Powerups can only be availed in the new Clash LTM in Warzone Season 4. Each Powerup has been color-coded to ensure that players easily identify them in a match and pick the ones that they require.
So, without any further ado, let's take a quick look at all the Clash Powerups in Warzone and how you can use them.
What are all the Clash Powerups in Warzone?
Given below is a list of all the Clash Powerups in Warzone, along with their color codes:
- Hunter (Red Aura): Highlights enemies and allies in red and blue, respectively. Allies are visible through walls. Applies Tracker and High Alert Perks.
- Speed Boost (Yellow Aura): Prevents fall damage and provides approximately 20 percent speed boost to your movement.
- Regeneration Aura (Green Aura): Refills your health and armor at roughly 20 percent per second. Allies within a small radius around you also receive this benefit. The effect does not stack.
- Double Down (Blue Aura): Grants you two points per enemy Operator elimination instead of one.
- Kill Mag (Purple Aura): Refills your active weapon magazine after a kill and quickens your reload.
All the effects and abilities that these Powerups provide are temporary. Meaning, it won't last the entire duration of the match. Once Powerup has been picked up, the benefits will last for a brief moment. Call of Duty has also made it easier to identify them thanks to the color codes, so that you exactly know the abilities you will attain after picking up one.
You might be wondering, how do you actually get and use them? Fret not, we have discussed the answers to questions in detail in the section below.
How to earn and use Clash Powerups in Warzone
As discussed earlier, Clash Powerups in Warzone can only be availed in the Clash LTM. You can earn them from loot caches or by eliminating enemies. These can be picked up as ground loot, and once picked, they'll be automatically activated for your Operator. There are no additional steps involved to get them to activate these Powerups.
Simply pick up a Powerup and you will be instantly awarded the benefits in the title for a limited time. If you happen to find them all, you can pick all five Powerups and combine their abilities to become overpowered in Warzone.
In some cases, you might not find all the Powerups at the same time. If that is the case, it is recommended to wait for the Power Surge Event, which activates during the late game and increases the frequency of Powerup spawns.
That covers everything that you need to know about all the new Clash Powerups in Warzone.
