How to do free loadout Easter egg in Warzone Rebirth Island

The brand-new free loadout Easter egg in Warzone Rebirth Island allows players to get their hands on a fresh loadout at the start of each game. With this new Easter egg, players will be able to start their journeys in this battle royale entirely kitted, providing them with a distinct advantage against other competitive squads.

This article will explore all the avenues through which you can get a free loadout in Warzone Rebirth Island. For a detailed brief, read below.

How to get free loadout in Warzone Rebirth Island

To get a Free loadout in Warzone Rebirth Island, you have to find Stronghold Keycards from the designated locations and unlock keycard-specific loot boxes within the game. Upon doing so, you will get your hands on a free loadout in Warzone Rebirth Island without having to break a sweat.

There are only two available Stronghold Keycards that will let you access the Free loadout in Warzone Rebirth Island. To get your hands on this, you can use the image referred to above, or follow our directions for the same.

Persius Keycard

Coordinates: 2140.378, 4094.149

The Persius Keycard can be found right below the Factory POI in Grid F7. As you Deploy into Warzone Rebirth Island, try and dive straight into the northwest corner of Grid F7. Here, you must enter the main building in the location, and on a shelf in one of the rooms, you'll find the Persius Keycard up for grabs.

This can be used to open a locked box and get a loadout marker and an accompanying Perk Package.

The Forgotten Keycard

Coordinates: 6080.521, 5836.846

The Forgotten Keycard is located in the Bioweapons POI in Grid H2. This Stronghold Keycard is located deep within the main structure of the building and will require you to play through certain steps.

As you deploy into the game, head towards the Bioweapons POI and enter the building from the northern or eastern side. Make your way downstairs to the shower. From here, activate the waterworks to get the showers running. Once done, you'll find the Forgotten Keycard dropped on the shower floor.

Similar to the Persius Keycard, this Stronghold Keycard can be used to get a loadout marker and an accompanying Perk Package from a locked box.

