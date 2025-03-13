How to get Flyswatter Wildcard in Black Ops 6

The Flyswatter is a new Wildcard introduced in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer with Season 2 Reloaded, alongside the Hunter's Instinct Perk. While the mid-season update added new maps, weapons, and modes, this Wildcard was not available at launch. Instead, it is a reward in the Clover Craze event, which began on March 13, 2025, at 9 am PT.

This article explains how to unlock the Flyswatter Wildcard in Black Ops 6.

How to unlock the Flyswatter Wildcard in Black Ops 6

To unlock the new Flyswatter Wildcard, you must collect 1,100 Clovers during the Clover Craze event. This challenge can be completed in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

Multiplayer: Eliminated enemies drop Clovers, which you must collect by passing over them.

Eliminated enemies drop Clovers, which you must collect by passing over them. Zombies: Clovers drop randomly from defeated zombies, though not all zombies will drop them.

Clovers drop randomly from defeated zombies, though not all zombies will drop them. Warzone: Clovers are found in supply caches rather than from eliminated players.

Additionally, Clovers come in three rarities:

Three-Leaf Clover – Worth 1 Clover (common)

– Worth 1 Clover (common) Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 5 Clovers (rare)

– Worth 5 Clovers (rare) Golden Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 10 Clovers (very rare)

Flyswatter is the fifth reward in the Clover Craze event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Before diving into the Flyswatter's functionality, let’s briefly go over the Wildcard system.

Currently, there are eight Wildcards in BO6: Tactical Expert, Overkill, Gunfighter, Danger Close, Prepper, Perk Greed, High Roller, and Flyswatter. You can equip one Wildcard per loadout, and each offers a unique ability.

The Flyswatter Wildcard replaces your dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.

However, this Wildcard may not be the most effective choice. Launchers aren’t widely favoured in the community, and most players will likely prefer options like Overkill, which allows two primary weapons, or Gunfighter, which enables eight attachments on your primary weapon to maximize its potential.

All available rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Clover Craze event

Here’s a list of all the rewards you can unlock during this event:

Expand Tweet

Rewards Required number of Cloves Archie's Fortune Spray 60 Clovers Pot O' Gold Emblem 180 Patty's Pal Weapon Charm 360 Lucky Rainbow Calling Card 600 Flyswatter Wildcard 1100 30 mins Double Battle Pass XP 1100 Low Profile Perk (Warzone) 1800 Drop Of Luck Weapon Sticker 1800 Cloverleaf AMES 85 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint (Mastery Reward) Complete all the challenges Cloverleaf BlackCell AMES 85 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint (Mastery Reward; BlackCell exclusive) Complete all the challenges

All available Wildcards in Black Ops 6

Here are all the Wildcards in BO6, along with their unlocking requirements:

Wildcard Description Unlock Criteria Tactical Expert Grants players the ability to start with two additional Tactical Equipment Unlocked at Player Level 15 Overkill Enables players to equip any non-melee weapon in both their Primary and Secondary slots Unlocked at Player Level 24 Gunfighter Grants the ability to equip three additional attachments to your Primary weapon, bringing the total to eight Unlocked at Player Level 33 Danger Close Grants players an additional Lethal Equipment at spawn Unlocked at Player Level 38 Prepper Enables players to equip two Field Upgrades simultaneously Unlocked at Player Level 45 Perk Greed Grants players the ability to equip an additional Perk, increasing the total to four Unlocked at Player Level 54 High Roller Equip a fourth Scorestreak Armory Unlock Flyswatter Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher Complete the required challenge in the Clover Craze event

That concludes our guide on how to unlock the Flyswatter Wildcard in BO6.

