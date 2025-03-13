How to get Flyswatter Wildcard in Black Ops 6

The Flyswatter is a new Wildcard introduced in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer with Season 2 Reloaded, alongside the Hunter's Instinct Perk. While the mid-season update added new maps, weapons, and modes, this Wildcard was not available at launch. Instead, it is a reward in the Clover Craze event, which began on March 13, 2025, at 9 am PT.
This article explains how to unlock the Flyswatter Wildcard in Black Ops 6.
How to unlock the Flyswatter Wildcard in Black Ops 6
To unlock the new Flyswatter Wildcard, you must collect 1,100 Clovers during the Clover Craze event. This challenge can be completed in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.
- Multiplayer: Eliminated enemies drop Clovers, which you must collect by passing over them.
- Zombies: Clovers drop randomly from defeated zombies, though not all zombies will drop them.
- Warzone: Clovers are found in supply caches rather than from eliminated players.
Additionally, Clovers come in three rarities:
- Three-Leaf Clover – Worth 1 Clover (common)
- Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 5 Clovers (rare)
- Golden Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 10 Clovers (very rare)
Before diving into the Flyswatter's functionality, let’s briefly go over the Wildcard system.
Currently, there are eight Wildcards in BO6: Tactical Expert, Overkill, Gunfighter, Danger Close, Prepper, Perk Greed, High Roller, and Flyswatter. You can equip one Wildcard per loadout, and each offers a unique ability.
The Flyswatter Wildcard replaces your dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.
However, this Wildcard may not be the most effective choice. Launchers aren’t widely favoured in the community, and most players will likely prefer options like Overkill, which allows two primary weapons, or Gunfighter, which enables eight attachments on your primary weapon to maximize its potential.
All available rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Clover Craze event
Here’s a list of all the rewards you can unlock during this event:
All available Wildcards in Black Ops 6
Here are all the Wildcards in BO6, along with their unlocking requirements:
That concludes our guide on how to unlock the Flyswatter Wildcard in BO6.
