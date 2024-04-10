Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 April 9 patch notes: SVA 45 buff, MORS optic fix, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 has received new patch notes for April 9, 2024. Following the debut of a new season earlier this month, developers have tried to fix more bugs and issues while making certain weapon adjustments. Guns like FJX Horux and SVA 45 have received some crucial tweaks while the MORS sniper rifle has also seen an important optic fix for making one-shot kills easier.
This article will detail all the major changes revealed in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 patch notes.
Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 patch notes for April 9
For curious players who are eager to learn everything about the changes introduced in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 with the latest patch notes, below is the complete list.
[GLOBAL]
Stability
- Addressed a crash that could occur while viewing Weapon Attachments.
Customization
- Resolved various issues with Quick Equipping Weapon Charms in the Store.
- Corrected the display names of the Season 3 Prestige Emblems.
Settings
- Addressed an issue causing the Latency telemetry widget to constantly display N/A.
[MULTIPLAYER]
UIX
- Bug Fixes
- Armory Unlock Challenges will now display a splash upon completion.
- Operators will no longer appear to have two Riot Shields equipped in the Lobby.
- Removing certain Conversion Kits is now properly reflected in the Gunsmith.
- Weekly Challenge countdown timer will no longer display an invalid time as the Midseason update approaches.
- Corrected positioning of the FJX Horus in the Gunsmith.
- Calling Card and Emblem rewards from Weapon Mastery completion are now displayed properly in the After-Action Report.
- Removing a Weapon Sticker in the Gunsmith will no longer cause the placement indicators to disappear.
- Revised Pros/Cons labels for multiple Attachments to better reflect their true properties.
Gameplay
- Improved deprioritization of spawn locations while any Killstreak is active and nearby.
Progression
- Ripper Light Stock for the FJX Horus will no longer appear locked and without unlock requirements.
- Improved tracking of one-shot kills for the What’s Your Sign? Camo for the MORS.
Maps
- Shipment
- Additional spawn points added to improve probability of quality spawn selection in Hardpoint, Team Deathmatch, and Domination.
- Tanked
- Enemy nameplates are not visible anymore through the walls of the Tunnel.
Weapons & Attachments
>>Assault Rifles<<
- SVA 45
- Increased maximum damage range from 31.8m to 44.5m (+40%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 51.8m (+17%).
- Increased medium damage range from 51.8m to 61m (+18%).
>>Submachine Guns<<
- FJX Horus
- Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.
>>LMGs<<
- TAQ Evolvere
- Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.
>>Sniper Rifles<<
- MORS
- Hurricane 9 Variable Optic: Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment.
- Photonic Charge Barrel: Consistency of penetration damage through enemy Operators improved.
Perks
- Ninja Vest (Vest)
- While equipped with Reinforced Boots, players now gain the effects of Running Sneakers.
- Compression Carrier (Vest)
- Kills with a Launcher will now immediately trigger health regeneration.
Equipment
- EMD Grenade (Tactical)
- Changed the tracker removal keybind to Interact on keyboard input devices.
- Improved prioritization when multiple actions are available for the tracker removal keybind.
- Tracker removal time is now aligned with the HUD progress bar.
- Scatter Mine (Tactical)
- Enemy stun effects are now correctly applied in Hardcode Modes.
- C4 (Lethal)
- Detonation can no longer occur until stuck to a surface for a duration of 500ms.
Killstreaks
- Guardian-SC
- Ledge Hanging after equipping the Guardian-SC will no longer cause the player to become unable to fire their Weapon.
- Remote Turret
- Attempting to deploy while swimming will no longer cause the player to become unable to fire their Weapon.
That's everything there is to know about the major changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 patch notes for April 9.
