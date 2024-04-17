New BP50 zero recoil loadout is "overpowered" in Warzone

A new BP50 zero recoil loadout for Warzone has emerged on X as @zCripzi posted an in-game clip. It showcased this meta assault rifle's unmatched prowess and its ability to decimate enemy operators in medium range. It has already proven its effectiveness on the battlefield in the previous season and continues to be a powerful primary weapon.
This article will highlight the latest BP50 zero recoil loadout in Warzone Season 3 alongside a short description of all the attachments and the entire class setup that make this weapon overpowered.
New BP50 zero recoil loadout attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Stock: Moat-40 Stock
The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle keeps you off the radar while increasing recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. The Lore-9 Heavy Barrel boosts both bullet velocity and range, gun kick control, recoil control, and firing aim stability. The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is our choice of optic for medium-range gunfights as it provides a clean zoomed image during combat.
The 45-round Extended Magazine allows you to take consecutive gunfights and finish knocked-down opponents on the map. The Moat-40 Stock further boosts kick control, aim down sight (ADS) speed, aim walking speed, and recoil control.
All of these attachments combined create a superior loadout with exceptional recoil control, accuracy, and range stats.
Best BP50 Loadout Perks and Equipment in Warzone
You can utilize all the equipment and perks listed below alongside this new BP50 zero recoil loadout in Warzone Season 3:
Perk Package
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Fast Hands
- Perk 3: Quick Fix
- Perk 4: Resolute
Equipment
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
Best alternative to BP50 in Warzone
The Bruen Mk9 is a powerful light machine gun (LMG) that can be built around recoil control, similar to this BP50 loadout. While it has a slower movement speed, you can enjoy more consistent results in long-range gunfights which might not be possible with the rifle. The Mk9 also holds more bullets in a single magazine to help you fight off an entire team before needing to reload.
The MCW is another great alternative to the BP50 as it features a low recoil. The only noticeable difference is the damage output of the MCW compared to the BP50. This increases your time-to-kill (TTK) quite a bit in medium-range combat scenarios.
Pros and Cons of the BP50
The BP50 has several strong suits but also comes with a few drawbacks that need to be addressed. Here are the weapon's pros and cons:
