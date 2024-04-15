The best WSP-9 loadout for Warzone Season 3 will help you elevate your close-range gameplay to the next level. As crucial as it might seem to master long-range combat in the vast maps of Warzone, it is equally important to have a great grip on your close-quarter engagement ability. To achieve this, you can opt for one of the meta weapons in Warzone, i.e., the WSP-9 SMG.

Our recommended loadout for the WSP-9 SMG will help you dominate all aspects of close-range combat and be an absolute menace on the battlefield.

For a detailed brief on all the attachments that pair well with this weapon, read below.

Best WSP-9 loadout attachment in Warzone

Best WSP-9 loadout attachment (Image via Activision)

Barrel: HISS SHORT LIGHT BARREL

HISS SHORT LIGHT BARREL Muzzle: SHADOWSTRIKE SUPPRESSOR

SHADOWSTRIKE SUPPRESSOR Optic: JAK GLASSLESS OPTIC

JAK GLASSLESS OPTIC Under barrel: XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP

XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP Magazine: 40 ROUND MAG

The SHADOWSTRIKE SUPPRESSOR will primarily keep you off the enemy radar and provide you with an element of surprise in every engagement. With this attachment, you will have the upper hand in most gunfights since the element of stealth will always be on your side.

The HISS SHORT LIGHT BARREL will improve your weapon's stability by quite a fewfold. With the XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP, you will be quite mobile as this attachment improves weapon mobility and handling speeds drastically.

The XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP is more suited to aggressive playstyles. You can see the attachment shine especially during high-octane combat in the game.

Our choice of optics is the JAK GLASSLESS OPTIC due to the improved ADS speed and enhanced target acquisition it provides in the game. However, if you're more comfortable with other optics in-game, you can swap it out for that.

Last but not least, you must pick up the 40 ROUND MAG as your Magazine attachment for improved performance in sustained gunfights with the WSP-9 loadout.

Best WSP-9 Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment

You can try out the following class setup and perks to synergize with our recommended WSP-9 loadout :

Perks

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Perk 2: Double Time

Perk 3: High Alert

Perk 4: Fast Hands

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the WSP-9 in Warzone

The WSP-9 in Warzone can be unlocked by completing the associated "Armory unlock" challenge for the weapon. Armory tasks are only available to players who are Player Level 25 and above.

If you want to quickly reach this status, you must grind the game quite often and finish all daily and weekly tasks at hand.

Best alternative to WSP-9 in Warzone

Striker-9 SMG (Image via Activision)

If you're not comfortable using the WSP-9 in Warzone, then you can swap it out for the Striker-9 SMG. The Striker is also a formidable weapon in Warzone, and with the right attachments, it can take you a long way.

Unlike the WSP, the Striker features quite a slow fire rate and has an extremely steady recoil pattern. This weapon is perfect for those players who have a more calculative and slower style of gameplay.

Also read: Recommended loadout for Striker-9 SMG in Warzone Season 3

Pros & cons of the WSP-9

The WSP-9 is a fantastic SMG, but it does have its pros and cons. Here's a list of the weapon's pros and cons concerning our recommended WSP-9 loadout for Warzone:

Pros Cons Improved target acquisition and great close-range combat effectiveness. Has no effectiveness in long-range combat. Great recoil control and packs a strong punch in its effective range. Players have slower handling and mobility experience while using this weapon in contrast to other guns from the SMG class.

FAQs on Best WSP-9 Loadout for Warzone

Q1) How do you get WSP-9?

Ans: You can unlock the WSP-9 by completing the Armory challenges offered in Warzone. These can only be accessed upon reaching Level 25, so make sure you're at least Level 25 or above.

Q2) What is the best optic for WSP-9?

Ans: The JAK Glassless Optic is our recommended optic attachment for the WSP-9. However, as mentioned above, if you're comfortable with other 1x optics, you should definitely swap it out for that.

Q3) What is the fastest-killing SMG in Warzone right now?

Ans: The WSP-9 is the fastest-killing SMG in Warzone in Season 3.