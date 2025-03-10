"Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone: Possible fixes and reason

The "Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone is a common problem in the game. This issue can prevent players from joining the public lobbies and as a result, they cannot matchmake. The error occurs when the version of the game is different from that of the Call of Duty servers. This mismatch usually happens for players who have yet to update the game to the latest patch or the latest playlist.

Fortunately, there are a couple of known fixes that could possibly get rid of the error. In this article, we'll take closer a look at some of those solutions to potentially resolve the "Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone.

How to possibly fix "Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone

Given below are some of the possible fixes for the "Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone:

Restart the game

The first thing that you should do when you encounter the error is simply restart the game. Doing so will automatically acquire the latest playlist updates and could fix your issue. If you were in a Party when you encountered the issue, ask all your squad mates to restart their games as well.

Update the game

If restarting didn't fix it, the next step is to check for any pending game updates. Depending on the system you're using to play the shooter, check for any updates or patches. If any updates are pending, make sure to download and install them. Similar to the previous fix, if you were in a Party during the error, ask all your teammates to update their games as well.

Verify game files

If you're a PC gamer and are facing the issue even after applying the latest patch, it could be that your game files are corrupted. In that case, you'll have to manually run an integrity check to see if your files are okay. Fortunately, all clients Warzone is currently available on allow you to check for integrity of files pretty easily.

Verifying game files on Steam to fix the "Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Valve)

Depending on whether you are using Steam or Battle.net, follow the steps stated below:

Steam

Go to your game library.

Right-click on Call of Duty and select ‘Properties.’

Select ‘Installed Files’ from the left panel.

Click on ‘Verify integrity of game files.’

Battle.net

Go to the Call of Duty tab.

Select the cog wheel right next to the ‘Play’ button.

Click on ‘Scan and Repair.’

Select ‘Begin Scan.’

After you run the checks, your client will inform you if there are any corrupted files. If there were, then you don't have to worry, as the client will automatically get these files for you.

Reset game settings

Finally, if none of the above fixes for the "Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone worked, you can reset your settings and start from scratch. We only recommend doing this on Windows PCs:

First, shut down your game.

Head over to the file path — C:\Users\yourusername\Documents

Find the folder "Call of Duty."

Rename it to "Call of Duty_backup."

Now, launch the game.

Doing so will reset all your game settings, and you might have to go through the Shader Compilation process as well. This should resolve the "Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone.

If you want to revert to your original settings, close the game and delete the new "Call of Duty" folder that was created after you launched the game. Then, you must rename the "Call of Duty_backup" folder to "Call of Duty."

That covers all the possible fixes for the "Our level fastfile is different from the server" error in Warzone.

