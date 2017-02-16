2017 IPL auction: 5 potential surprise buys in the auction

Let us take a look at 5 potential surprise buys going into the 2017 IPL auction

England’s Ben Stokes is likely to get the highest price in the auction

The 2017 IPL auction is less than a week away and the franchise representatives would have already set their eyes on their respective targets. There will be 351 names that will go under the hammer on February 20. Of the 351 players on the list, 122 are international players and the remaining 229 are uncapped players

This year’s auction includes players from Afghanistan and UAE as well and it won’t be a surprise if the Afghan Internationals are picked by any of the teams. In all likelihood, England’s Ben Stokes will get the highest price in the auction with his teammates Jason Roy, Tymal Mills etc. being among the big money signings.

At the same time, there will be a few unexpected names that could be bought by the teams. Let us take a look at 5 potential surprise buys going into the auction.

#5 Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi was impressive against Sri Lanka

South African Lungi Ngidi might have played just three T20Is for his country but could fetch a lot of money in the upcoming IPL auction. The lanky fast bowler can bowl over 140 kmph without much fuss and is equally good with the new ball and at the death overs.

The 20-year-old right-arm pacer was sensational against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series in which he picked up 6 wickets at an average of just over 7 and a strike-rate of 8.

However, it is very early for us to come to a conclusion about his T20I numbers as the sample space is too low. Though he has proven himself in the South African domestic circuit as he has taken 30 wickets at an average of 22 and an economy of just over 7.

There are few teams that need a good fast bowler and Ngidi is a safe bet for those teams as he won’t cost much and at the same time, is capable of delivering consistently and winning matches for his teams.