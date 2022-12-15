3 BBL stars who are likely to go unsold in IPL 2023 auction

The IPL 2023 Auction is less than 10 days away. The countdown to the mini auction has started, with more than 400 players awaiting their fate. Only 87 places are vacant in the IPL teams' squads, but 405 players have made it to the final list of players to be auctioned on December 23 in Kochi.

Quite a few names from the auction list are currently in action in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. Some of them could earn big contracts by performing well in the initial phase of the BBL, but the following three BBL stars are likely to return unsold in the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 Chris Lynn

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers (Image: Getty)

Adelaide Strikers batter Chris Lynn has represented many IPL franchises in the past. Lynn started his journey with the Deccan Chargers before donning the jerseys of the SunRisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. His last IPL appearance came in 2021 for the Mumbai franchise against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Lynn has a decent record in the IPL, where he has scored 1,329 runs in 42 matches at an average of 34.08. His highest score in the league is 93, but the Australian star's recent form has not been the best.

As far as his recent performances are concerned, Lynn failed to touch the 40-run mark in his eight innings for Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. His base price for the IPL 2023 Auction is also ₹2 crore, which is why not many teams would be interested in his services this year.

#2 D'Arcy Short

Marsh One Day Cup - WA v SA (Image: Getty)

D'Arcy Short stole the show in BBL 2017/18 while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes. Rajasthan Royals spent big on his services at the subsequent IPL 2018 Auction, but Short could not justify his price tag of ₹4 crore.

Short played seven games, aggregating 115 runs at a disappointing average of 16.43. He did score a fifty for the Western Australian XI in a warm-up match against India before the T20 World Cup 2022, but looking at his record in Indian conditions, it seems unlikely that any IPL team would bid ₹75 lakh for the Hobart player.

#3 Nathan Coulter-Nile

BBL - Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars (Image: Getty)

Australia's fast-bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile has registered his name in the ₹1.5 crore base price category for the IPL 2023 Auction. While Coulter-Nile has a good record in the IPL, the Melbourne Stars player is likely to go unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction due to his injury issues.

It is hard to remember an IPL season where Coulter-Nile stayed away from injuries. Last season, he only managed to play one match for the Rajasthan Royals. Despite being a part of the league from 2013, the Australian player has only been able to play 39 matches in his IPL career.

7Cricket @7Cricket The passion from Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has three wickets - and the Stars have taken six! #BBL12 The passion from Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has three wickets - and the Stars have taken six! #BBL12 https://t.co/oPGSrcnFmE

Considering his injury issues, the IPL teams may refrain from raising the paddle when Nathan Coulter-Nile's name comes up at the IPL 2023 Auction on December 23.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes