3 budget buys that can save KKR at the IPL 2023 auction

The budgeting by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) think-tank has left them with very little to spend at the IPL 2023 auction. Shreyas Iyer and Co. will enter the bidding day on December 23 in Kochi with just ₹7.05 crore to spend for a maximum of 11 remaining slots.

KKR were actively involved in the pre-auction trading window. Having brought in the duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from the Gujarat Titans (GT), they also signed Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals (DC) in exchange for uncapped all-rounder Aman Khan.

With both Thakur and Ferguson combining for a sum of ₹20.75 crore, it has left the Knight Riders hamstrung ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. What this calls for is a lot of smart, budget picks who can provide high value at a low price.

On that note, we look at three budget picks who can save the day for KKR at the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Litton Das

The stylish Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batter would be a useful backup to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who KKR traded in from the Gujarat Titans. As an opener in white-ball cricket, Das has shown intent to take the bowlers on and that will augur well for the Knight Riders.

Das struck a sensational half-century against India at the T20 World Cup and threatened to pull off a famous win over the Men in Blue. With a base price of just ₹50 lakh, he could prove to be a shrewd bargain pick at the IPL 2023 auction. With some of the Indian wicket-keeping options likely to fetch more demand, KKR will do well to snap Das into their setup.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

Since suffering an injury during New Zealand's Test tour of England earlier this June, Kyle Jamieson hasn't featured in a recognized competitive game. Time came to a standstill when his name went under the hammer at the IPL 2021 auction, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shelling out a whopping ₹ 15 crore.

While most of his success has come in Test cricket, Jamieson offers an enticing package that is tough to ignore. His ability to swing the new ball will come in handy at the Eden Gardens, where the Knight Riders are set to play their home games, while he can also hit a long ball.

Over the years, KKR have struggled to nail a backup for Andre Russell. Jamieson isn't the quintessential T20 all-rounder, but at a base price of ₹1 crore, he could be a very handy acquisition. His stock is likely to be bearish, and the Knight Riders should eye him as a bargain pick at the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Paul Stirling

The KKR batting lineup is crying out loud for a solid hitter of pace bowling. One option they can turn to at the IPL 2023 auction is Irish dasher Paul Stirling.

Not only does he come with the ability to single-handedly win games with the bat (as an overall T20 strike rate of 141.86 suggests), but he also sends down handy overs of off-spin. Moreover, his base price for the IPL 2023 auction is just ₹50 lakh and would make for an outstanding steal at that price.

It's quite surprising that franchises haven't looked at him all these years. KKR could look at him this time, given that they also signed Stirling to their sister franchise Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for the inaugural ILT20.

While they might need an Indian wicket-keeper in their ranks to fit him in the XI, he would still make an excellent option to be able to call upon.

Who else do you think can make an excellent bargain purchase for KKR at the IPL 2023 auction? Have your say below in the comments section!

