4 franchise owners who have a team in more than 3 T20 leagues

The business of T20 leagues has grown significantly over the last decade. Since the success of the Indian Premier League, almost every Test-playing nation has launched its own IPL-style T20 competition.

Leagues like the Big Bash League (Australia), Super Smash (New Zealand) and The Hundred (England) have teams that are centrally owned by the respective nation's cricket board. However, in various other T20 leagues around the world, the owners are private companies and corporate houses.

Not many fans would know that there are multiple T20 leagues in the world right now, where the franchise owners are similar. One franchise owner also owns a team in other leagues. For example, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently bought a team in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

RCB currently have only two franchises, but there are four such franchise owners who have a team in more than three T20 leagues. Here's a list of the four franchise owners:

#1 GMR-JSW Sports: The Capitals Universe

Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - DP World ILT20 2023 (Image: Getty)

GMR-JSW Sports own the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the Indian Premier League. Big names like Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman play for the Delhi-based franchise in the IPL.

DC did not own a team in any other league before 2020, but now, they have a franchise in five different leagues. Their first team was IPL's Delhi Capitals, and then they extended their business into SA20, Legends League Cricket, International League T20 and Women's Premier League.

Their women's team is yet to be named, but the names of their other franchises are Pretoria Capitals, India Capitals and Dubai Capitals.

#2 Ambani family: MI Universe

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai (Image: Getty)

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani bought the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in the IPL back in 2008. MI have emerged as the most successful team in the IPL so far, winning five championships.

Like Delhi Capitals, MI have extended their business into different T20 leagues over the last two years. MI have bought a team in SA20 (MI Cape Town), International League T20 (MI Emirates) and Women's Premier League.

#3 Emerging Media IPL Ltd - The Royals Universe

Manoj Badale's Emering Media IPL Ltd. owns the majority stake in the IPL's Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise. RR were among the first IPL teams to invest in overseas T20 leagues when they bought the Barbados franchise at the Caribbean Premier League.

The four teams owned by them are Rajasthan Royals (IPL), Barbados Royals (CPL), Barbados Royals Women (WCPL), and Paarl Royals (SA20).

#4 Shah Rukh Khan and Mehta Group - The Knights Universe

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the IPL. KKR invested in the CPL as well, buying the Trinidad and Tobago franchise and renaming it Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

TKR also have a team in the Women's Caribbean Premier League, and the group's latest investment was in the UAE's International League T20, where they own the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders team. Besides, the group also owns a team in the soon-to-be launched Major League Cricket in the USA.

Poll : 0 votes