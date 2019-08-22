×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 successful coaches who didn't play a single international match 

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
499   //    22 Aug 2019, 15:12 IST

 

England's World Cup-winning coach never made it to his national side
England's World Cup-winning coach never made it to his national side

It is said very often that great students do not necessarily become great teachers. The same applies to the game of cricket. Not all great players who conquered world cricket with their cricketing skills have managed to become successful coaches. The likes of Kapil Dev, Greg Chappell have had rather disappointing stints as coaches. There are no doubts about the aptitude of these players but somehow they weren't able to inculcate their knowledge and expertise into the players.

On the other hand, there are some cricketers, who were mediocre in their playing days but turned out to be excellent coaches. These players excelled as coaches through strong man-management and coaching skills. There have been players who haven't featured in a single international match but have turned ordinary cricketers to world-beaters. Here are 5 such successful coaches who didn't play a single International match in their career. 

#5 Graham Ford

Graham Ford
Graham Ford

Graham Ford has formerly coached Sri Lanka and is the current coach of Ireland. Before turning towards coaching, Graham Ford played for Natal B in South Africa. However, his first-class career lasted just 7 games as he played his last first-class game at the age of 29. Ford averaged as low as 13.50 in these 7 games. Ford started his coaching career at the young age of 31 as he coached Natal province. The South African was later appointed assistant to Bob Woolmer during the time when the South African team reached the semi-finals of the 1999 World Cup. He later replaced Woolmer as the head coach of the South African side. 

In 2007 Ford was offered the job of the Indian coach but he refused to take up the role citing family reasons. He became Sri Lanka's coach twice, first in 2012 and second in 2016. In 2017, Ford was appointed as the head coach of Ireland. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Ashes 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders England Cricket Shane Warne Glenn McGrath
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Today, 03:30 PM
Australia
England
Start delayed: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us