Afghanistan on top after Ireland collapse

15 Mar 2019

Yamin Ahmadzai and Mohammad Nabi took three wickets apiece as Afghanistan skittled Ireland out cheaply on day one of the Test in Dehradun.

Ireland fell to pieces after William Porterfield won the toss in what is just the second Test for both sides, Afghanistan dismissing them for just 172.

It would have been much worse but for an unbeaten 52 from Tim Murtagh, who become only the 11th number 11 to top score in a Test innings.

Afghanistan were 90-2 in reply at stumps in the one-off Test, James Cameron-Dow taking both wickets.

Porterfield (9) and Paul Stirling (26) put on 37 for the first wicket but Afghanistan were on a roll after the latter edged the excellent Ahmadzai (3-41) behind.

The skipper followed in the next over, Nabi (3-36) trapping him leg before, and Rashid Khan struck twice as Ireland capitulated, losing five wickets for 14 runs to slump to 69-8.

George Dockrell (39) and Murtagh put on 87 for the last wicket to prevent Ireland from being totally humiliated, Ahmadzai finally claiming the elusive final wicket when the spinner nicked through to Ikram Ali Khil.

Mohammad Shahzad made an entertaining 40 before he was caught and bowled by Cameron-Dow, who also snared Ihsanullah (7) lbw, but Rahmat Shah (22 not out) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (13no) were still there at the close.