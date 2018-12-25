×
Australia improving with every Test, believes Paine

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    25 Dec 2018, 17:30 IST
PaineLanger - Cropped
Australia captain and coach Tim Paine and Justin Langer

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Tim Paine believes Australia are raising their level with each game that passes.

The hosts head into the third Test with India having levelled the four-match series at 1-1 with victory by 146 runs in Perth - their first win in the longest form since the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the side in March.

The fall-out from that saga was lengthy and far-reaching, with former captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft all suspended for between nine and 12 months.

Paine oversaw a 1-0 defeat to Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October but, having bounced back impressively after losing the opening Test with India, the skipper feels the signs are increasingly positive.

"I don't feel like we are on top of them. We feel like we are getting better with every Test," Paine said ahead of the series resuming at the MCG.

"We are improving with every game but we need to keep stacking up good days and play good Test cricket.

"If we can do that for the next four or five days I think we will be in the thick of it again.

"Certainly when you have an inexperienced team and you get a big win like in Perth against the number one team in the world, guys are going to grow in confidence a little bit and come to Melbourne feeling better than when we did to Perth."

Relief for Paine and Australia after ending Test drought
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 Unnoticed things from the...
Just good banter – Australia and India not concerned by...
Boxing Day test: India drops both openers vs Australia
Watch: Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in a hilarious...
Langer calls Kohli-Paine showdown humorous
Australia captain Paine ready to slog it out with Pakistan
Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 sledging incidents that...
