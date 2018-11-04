Bairstow out of first Test in Sri Lanka

England will be without wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow for the opening Test with Sri Lanka as he continues his recovery from ankle ligament damage.

Bairstow missed the final two limited overs matches of England's tour after suffering the injury in a football game during a pre-match warm-up.

Despite the rest, the 29-year-old will not be fit for the first Test in Galle – which begins on Tuesday – meaning Jos Buttler is likely to take his place behind the stumps.

"Jonny is not available for this Test match," head coach Trevor Bayliss told talkSPORT.

"He has come on a long way in the last week or so but with another winter tour and a big summer, we didn't necessarily want to risk it."

Buttler and Bairstow shared wicketkeeping duties during England's recent home series with India, the former having worked his way back into the Test side after two years away.

England also have Ben Foakes as a keeping option, the 25-year-old having been added to the touring party after Bairstow turned his ankle in Kandy.

"They're both still very much in our thinking and that will probably come down to the combination we want to play," added Bayliss when asked about Buttler and Foakes.

"Definitely one of them will be keeping but how we structure the batting order and what combination of bowlers we put into the team could determine who eventually gets the gloves."