Boult delighted to find a rhythm in Christchurch

Trent Boult was delighted to find a rhythm as he claimed six wickets in 15 balls to hand New Zealand total control of the second Test with Sri Lanka.

Boult tore through the tourists' lower order in Christchurch with a fine spell of swing bowling that saw Sri Lanka slump from 94-4 to 104 all out.

After Roshen Silva had been caught in the slips, Boult removed Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera and Suranga Lakmal in the same over.

He was unable to complete a hat-trick but the wickets of Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara soon followed to leave Boult with figures of 6-30 before the Black Caps finished day two 231-2 in their second innings, 305 ahead.

It was a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old after struggling on the slow, low pitches in the United Arab Emirates against Pakistan.

"It's all about rhythm - for me anyway," Boult said. "It's about getting into a groove.

"A couple of wickets gives you a bit of confidence and just lets you go about your thing. Sometimes you're not really thinking about much and it's kind of happening for you.

"The plans were simple this morning. It was about building pressure on the guys and it was nice to exploit a bit of their weaknesses with some swing bowling. I was just trying to pitch the ball up really.

"It's a funny old game really - it's probably not how I expected it to happen. I suppose it can be easy to get frustrated a little bit, trying to figure out why things aren't happening.

"I suppose with a little bit more experience I'm realising it can be a funny game, and it's probably about turning up with the right attitude, and trying to put the ball in the right areas. I was just lucky enough to get a bit of reward."

Despite his heroics, the seamer was quick to praise the Black Caps' entire bowling unit and the plans put in place by captain Kane Williamson.

"It's one of the strengths of the side, and of the bowling unit, to bowl for each other," Boult added. "It's a strength to stick to that plan and be willing to hang in there and be patient.

"Timmy [Southee] got the rewards last week and I'm sure there's just rewards for the other guys around the corner as well.

"I think that's one of the main reasons we are so successful is the way we bowl from both ends, and bowl in those partnerships."