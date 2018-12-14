Bumrah confident second Test is 'in the balance' after India recovery

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates in Perth

Jasprit Bumrah believes the second Test is still "in the balance", despite a largely difficult first day for India against Australia in Perth.

The hosts ended the day on 277-6 on an uncomfortable wicket, with Marcus Harris starring with 70 as Australia came through the first session without loss.

India improved slightly from that poor start, with Bumrah key despite only taking one wicket, and the bowler is confident the tourists will be back on track with early progress at the weekend.

"It's right in the balance," he told FOX. "If we can get early wickets tomorrow [Saturday], we will be in a good Test match."

Bumrah posted figures of 1-41, but his sole wicket was a crucial one, making the breakthrough against opener Aaron Finch (50), and he was generally pleased with both his performance and India's recovery.

"I'm really happy," Bumrah said. "After the way we started, we came back into the game. It was very good.

"It was a good day [personally], but I was not lucky, I bowled some good balls. This is the way it goes. Some days you don't get wickets, but I was happy that I was able to apply pressure."