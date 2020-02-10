Cricket News Today: Marnus Labuschagne reacts to Sachin Tendulkar's comments, Ajinkya Rahane scores ton and more - 10th February 2020

Bushfire Cricket Bash – Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the Marnus Labuschagne's take on Sachin Tendulkar's comments, followed by Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill's century. Yuvraj Singh's picks for crossing 200-run barrier in T20s while Kane Williamson being declared fit for the final ODI. And lastly, KKR signing a new fielding coach.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Labuschagne responds to Tendulakar's comments

Sachin Tendulkar with Ellyse Perry

Australia's latest batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has responded to the praise bestowed upon him by former India captain and World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar, stating that it's an honor to be praised by a great cricketer like him.

Labuschagne talked on Sachin's comments for the first time during Australia's cricket awards, where he ended up being adjudged as the Test cricketer of the year. Labuschagne ended the year with 1022 runs, surpassing Steven Smith and Mayank Agarwal.

"It was pretty amazing, it's one that definitely when I saw it I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really.”

Full article: Marnus Labuschagne responds to Sachin Tendulkar's words of praise for him

