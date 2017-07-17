Dhawan replaces Vijay as wrist troubles continue

Murali Vijay continues to be troubled by a right wrist injury and has been pulled from the India squad with Shikhar Dhawan replacing him.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 19:33 IST

Shikhar Dhawan has been selected to replace the injured Murali Vijay for India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Vijay sustained a wrist injury during the home Tests against Australia, playing three of the four matches before revealing he was severely hampered by a fracture that required surgery and forced him to sit out the Indian Premier League.

However, the opener complained of pain in the area during a warm-up match and has made way for Dhawan in the 16-man squad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday named Shikhar Dhawan as the replacement for injured Murali Vijay in the Test team, which is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series," a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read.

"Vijay, who had suffered a wrist injury during Australia's tour of India, has complained of pain in his right wrist, while playing a preparatory match.

"The BCCI medical team has therefore advised that Vijay should continue his rehabilitation program."

Dhawan was the highest run-scorer at the ICC Champions Trophy in June but was ousted from the Test squad by Abhinav Mukund.

The first match against Sri Lanka will begin in Galle on July 26.