Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dreams come true for Cook with final Test century

Omnisport
NEWS
News
104   //    11 Sep 2018, 00:50 IST
AlastairCook - cropped
England opener Alastair Cook leads the team off

Alastair Cook said "dreams do come true" after signing off his international career with a sensational century in the fifth Test between England and India at the Oval on Monday.

Opener Cook brought up his ton when Jasprit Bumrah launched the ball to the boundary for four overthrows, prompting lengthy applause from the fans and scenes of jubilation among his team-mates in the pavilion.

The 33-year-old eventually fell on 147 when he edged debutant Hanuma Vihari to Rishabh Pant, and he reflected on an emotional final innings with the bat for his country.

"Ever since I suppose it's been announced you hope you have a good week but just to top it off with a score here was just incredible," Cook told Sky Sports.

"Sometimes dreams do come true. On a purely selfish thing and even just fielding at short leg, with the crowd singing my Barmy Army song…it's very special.

"It was emotional. There was definitely a lump in my throat with that ovation. It makes it special, I've got about 30 friends here today and family as well. You couldn't have scripted it. Today is one of those days you'll forever look back and think, 'Wow.'

"With 30 friends coming down I was like, 'Don't get out for nought.' It's been one of those don't-get-out-for-nought games for me. The ovation I got walking out this time as well I was like, 'You've got to score a couple or it's embarrassing'.

"I didn't really think about the hundred until I got into the eighties and then I thought, 'I've got a bit of a chance here.' Bit of a scraggly moment [on] 89, 90 and then a good way to go from 97 to 102."

Cook, who also began his Test career with a hundred against India in 2006, hopes England can get the seven wickets needed for victory on Tuesday and complete a 4-1 series win to cap his farewell.

He told a news conference: "On a purely selfish point of view I couldn't have asked for a better week for me, but there's been bigger things in more important games that meant more.

"To perform and have a day like that...I suppose over 160 other games it's a nice way to go.

"I don't know how I've managed it but it's nice it has happened. To go out on your own terms with your last ever innings for England as a hundred, and if we can top it off with a win and a 4-1 win over the number one side in the world, [it] would make it even more special."

Omnisport
NEWS
Cook hits century in final Test innings
RELATED STORY
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen who scored a century in their last Test innings
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who scored a century on debut and their last...
RELATED STORY
Cook nears 50 in final Test innings
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: Once a legend, always a legend
RELATED STORY
England vs India 5th Test Day 4 Stats: Alastair Cook...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 58/3 (18.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 406 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
MSX 161/10
KNT 189/9 (48.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Kent lead Middlesex by 28 runs with 1 wicket remaining
MSX VS KNT live score
| 04:00 AM
AUA 346/10 & 38/2 (14.0 ov)
IND-A 505/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia A trail India A by 121 runs with 8 wickets remaining
AUA VS IND-A live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10
GLO 133/5 (55.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Gloucestershire trail Glamorgan by 4 runs with 5 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us