England hopeful Burns letting runs do the talking

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 96 // 14 Sep 2018, 00:30 IST

Surrey captain Rory Burns

Rory Burns is waiting for the phone call from the England selectors after leading to Surrey to County Championship glory.

A three-wicket win at Worcestershire on Thursday was Surrey's ninth consecutive four-day win and sealed a first Championships title since 2002.

Captain and opener Burns has been integral to that triumph and a second-innings 66 at New Road followed his fourth hundred of the season first time around.

The 28-year-old has now passed 1,000 first-class runs in each of the past five seasons – returns that are sure to be in the thoughts of national selector Ed Smith, considering Alastair Cook's retirement from Test cricket and Keaton Jennings' ongoing struggles at the top of the order.

Slicing through the field.



Rory Burns keeps on going with Surrey on 128/1 and needing 144 more. pic.twitter.com/7aYXR7fOxg — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 13, 2018

"I'm always hopeful, I hope my phone rings and I hope I get that call. Hopefully I take an opportunity if it comes knocking," Burns told ESPNcricinfo.

"But I like to let my bat do the talking. It's not really my way to put my hand up and talk about it. I'll try and score my runs and see where I get to."

Burns has not heard from England since captaining the Lions in their win over India A in July, when he scored five and 38 opening alongside Cook on debut.

"I think that's international cricket, I think that's the setup and how it is," he added.

"You wait your turn and try and make it so you can't not be picked."