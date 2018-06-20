England v Australia 3rd ODI scoreboard

Nottingham, Jun 20 (AFP) Completed scoreboard in the day/night third one-day international between England and Australia at Trent Bridge

England J. Roy run out (Short/Paine)

82

J. Bairstow c Richardson b Agar

139

A. Hales c Agar b Richardson

147

J. Buttler c Finch b Richardson

11

E. Morgan c Paine b Richardson

67

M. Ali run out (Paine)

11

J. Root not out

4

D. Willey not out

1 Extras (b1, lb8, nb3, w7)

19 Total (6 wkts, 50 overs)

481 Did not bat: L Plunkett, A Rashid, M Wood Fall of wickets: 1-159 (Roy), 2-310 (Bairstow), 3-335 (Buttler), 4-459 (Hales), 5-459 (Morgan), 6-480 (Ali) Bowling: Stanlake 8-0-74-0 (1w); Richardson 10-1-92-3; Agar 10-0-70-1 (2w); Tye 9-0-100-0 (2nb, 1w); Maxwell 2-0-21-0; Stoinis 8-0-85-0 (1nb, 2w); Finch 1-0-7-0; Short 2-0-23-0; Australia D. Short c Ali b Willey

15

T. Head c and b Ali

51

S. Marsh c Plunkett b Ali

24

M. Stoinis run out (Bairstow/Buttler)

44

A. Finch b Rashid

20

G. Maxwell c Plunkett b Willey

19

T. Paine c Hales b Rashid

5

A. Agar c and b Rashid

25

J. Richardson st Buttler b Ali

14

A. Tye not out

5

B. Stanlake st Buttler b Rashid

1 Extras (lb10, w6)

16 Total (all out, 37 overs)

239 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Short), 2-95 (Head), 3-100 (Marsh), 4-152 (Finch), 5-173 (Stoinis), 6-190 (Paine), 7-194 (Maxwell), 8-230 (Agar), 9-236 (Richardson), 10-239 (Stanlake) Bowling: Wood 7-0-38-0 (2w); Willey 7-0-56-2 (4w); Root 2-0-19-0; Ali 5-0-28-3; Plunkett 6-0-41-0; Rashid 10-0-47-4; Result: England won by 242 runs Man-of-the-match: Alex Hales (ENG) Series: England lead five-match series 3-0 Remaining Fixtures Jun 21: 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n) Jun 24: 5th ODI, Old Trafford Previous Results Jun 13: 1st ODI, The Oval (d/n): England won by three wickets Jun 16: 2nd ODI, Cardiff: England won by 38 runs Note: d/n = day/night afp Toss: Australia Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Tim Robinson (ENG) TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)