Fake tweets: Cricketers react to 2017 IPL

Third IPL win for Mumbai Indians

After 47 days, the 2017 IPL came to an end with the Mumbai Indians and their skipper Rohit Sharma creating history by beating Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in the final. This is the third time Mumbai have won the IPL title and they became the first team to achieve such a feat. Rohit is also the most successful player in the IPL as he became the first player to win the tournament four times. Incidentally, he also became the first player to win the IPL thrice as a captain.

Let us take a look at how the players reacted on Twitter after the IPL finals.

Extra cover: Key stats and numbers from the tournament

Let us begin with AB de Villiers, who was proud after seeing Pune’s performance in the final where they gave away the game and the title to Mumbai.

Seems like Harbhajan Singh was pleased with Mumbai Indians’ win.

Let’s be fair. This is the only time of the year when Suresh Raina scores runs.

Delhi Daredevils are offering a good deal.

You can see the happiness in the face of Jio proprietors (Can also hear the fans cry about the advertisement)

Usman Khawaja came to India in February and stayed until May. Guess how many matches he played in the period? The same number as RCB’s IPL titles.

We got the first player to register for the 2018 IPL

Sunil Narine should be grateful to the Indian bowlers who helped Kolkata Knight Riders believe that he is actually an opening batsman

Harsh Goenka has become a household name among the Indian cricket fans (especially MS Dhoni fans)

Talking about Dhoni, we can sense that Thala is waiting for the 2018 IPL to begin

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore finished last in the IPL.

Mushfiqur Rahim has a message for the fans after the tweets that went out on RPS’ Twitter handle

Talking about Bangladesh, Steve Smith has something to say

Bow down to the King