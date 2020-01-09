Indian Premier League: 5 teams with the most number of losses

Deepak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Twelve seasons, 1505 completed games, 13 different teams, several nerve-wrenching games and a handful of youngsters getting fast-tracked into the international scene from the league; this has been the story of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. One of the biggest and most competitive T20 leagues in the world, the IPL is all set to enter its thirteenth season.

Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful team in terms of win percentage (61.28%) and Mumbai Indians with 4 titles have been crowned champions the most number of times. Among the current teams, Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils), Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only teams yet to win the trophy. Here we look at the 5 teams with most defeats in the IPL:

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have the fifth most defeats in the IPL

#5 Kolkata Knight Riders (83)

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 83 losses stand fifth in the list of most defeats in the IPL. Starting their IPL with three disastrous seasons, KKR's fortunes turned once they rejigged the core and let go big names. Their approach of getting players suitable for each role helped them win two titles in 2012 and 2014, along with 4 play-off appearances (2011, 2016, 2017, 2018). Gautam Gambhir played a key role in shaping the team, but his desire to play for his home side made him part ways with the Kolkata franchise in 2018. The last season was mediocre for them, with the weak bench strength haunting them at the crucial stages of the tournament.

With 92 wins and 83 defeats, along with three super-over losses from 178 completed games, KKR also have the third most wins. With a win percentage of 52.52% KKR are the only team in this list to have a positive win/loss ratio.

RCB have been the perennial under-achievers in the IPL

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (92)

One of the most entertaining sides of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been the perennial under-achievers of the tournament. Three finals and two play-off finishes is what they have achieved despite having one of the best sides on paper in several editions. Having two of the greatest batsmen of the era in the form of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB are expected to roll over most sides on most days, but the continuous overlooking of the bowling department and the over-dependence on the two heavyweights has led to them losing crucial games. Called chokers by many, RCB came agonizingly close to winning the title in 2009 as well in 2016, but fell short of the target by small margins. The 2011 final saw them beaten convincingly at the hands of CSK.

With 83 wins and 92 losses from 177 completed games; a loss and a win in two super-over ties, RCB stand fourth in the list of most defeats in the IPL.

Note: Teams who have played a minimum of 10 seasons have been considered. All statistics as of January 9, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT