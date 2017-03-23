IPL 2017: Price, availablity of stadium tickets out

Tickets for all the venues will be made available online.

Sunrisers will paly the season opener against RCB

What’s the story?

The Indian Premier League fever is slowly gathering steam and once again the entire country is waiting for the mega event to kick-off. Like it has been for many years, the tournament is already in the news for plenty of happenings.

There are plenty of IPL stories doing the rounds all across the Internet and hence the anxiety is palpable. The10th edition of the cash-rich tournament kicks-off on April 5 and the finals will be played on May 21.

The tournament provides a chance for fans all across the nation to come together and witness the thrill of fast-paced action. Availability of tickets thus becomes a big factor right through the tournament. These tickets can be purchased from Book My Show, Eventsnow and Ticketgenie.

These are the main partners for the IPL. However, franchises like the Mumbai Indians are making tickets available using partner JioMoney (already begun on March 16).

The Details

The caravan of the IPL will travel across India and matches will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bangalore), Feroz Shah Kotla (Delhi), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad), Green Park (Kanpur), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), IS Bindra Stadium (Mohali), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium (Pune) and Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Rajkot).

The season opener involves defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Hyderabad. The prices of tickets range from Rs 800 to Rs 4000 depending on different stands at the venue.

In case you didn’t know...

The Auctions for this year’s tournament was held in Bangalore on February 20. England player Ben Stokes was the biggest winner as he was picked up by Rising Pune Supergiant for a whopping 14.5 crore.

As many as 66 players were sold which included 27 overseas players.

What's next?

All the 8 teams are looking well-settled and this augurs well for the tournament which promises to be a keenly-contested affair. Also, the prices of the tickets would be a big factor as it could well determine the crowd turnout at the stadiums.

Author's Take

There is no denying the fact that the IPL is the biggest cricketing tournament in the world and the success has to be attributed to the fact that the fans in India have lapped it with great fervour. Hence, the franchises and the BCCI should make it a point to draw as much as crowd in the stadium as possible, and for this to happen the ticket prices should be optimum.