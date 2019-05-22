IPL 2019: List of players who might be released by each franchise ahead of the next season

Several big-money signings are expected to be released by their franchises

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is done and dusted. Several players failed to do any justice to their price tags in this edition and owing to that we can expect the franchises to release their underperforming big-money signings before the start of the next season.

With the ICC World Cup 2019 immediately following IPL 2019, several star players like Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Aaron Finch opted themselves out of the last IPL auction. Since these star players are expected to return in next year’s player auction, we can expect the franchises to release several players to increase their purse amount.

Now, Let us look at the probable list of players who might be released by each franchise before the start of next season.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore

From left to right: Dube, Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Klaasen, Grandhomme, and Southee

Despite a yet another revamp in their squad ahead of IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore once again failed to qualify for the playoffs. Hence, we can expect RCB to release a large number of players once again.

In particular, RCB might release three of their expensive signings in this year’s IPL auction - Shivam Dube (₹5 crore), Akshdeep Nath (₹3.6 crore), and Prayas Ray Barman (₹1.5 crore). Among these three players, only Nath was given a long rope by the RCB management. However, none of them made any significant contribution in this season.

Among the overseas players, Heinrich Klaasen (₹50 lakh), Colin de Grandhomme (₹2.2 crore), and Tim Southee (₹1 crore) failed collectively in this season. Hence, we can expect RCB to release all these three overseas players.

#7 Rajasthan Royals

From left to right: Stokes, Unadkat, and Kulkarni

Rajasthan Royals, the ‘Moneyball’ franchise of IPL surprised everyone in last year’s IPL auction by spending a massive chunk of money. In particular, RR bought Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat for enormous sums of ₹12.5 crore and ₹11.5 crore respectively.

Though both of them failed in IPL 2018, RR released Unadkat alone at the end of that season. However, RR repurchased him at a slightly lesser cost of ₹8.4 crore in this year’s IPL auction.

Unfortunately, the duo once again failed to set the stage on fire. Hence, we can expect RR to repeat their last year’s auction strategy. However, this time, RR might release both the players and repurchase them back at a low cost.

Like Stokes and Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni too failed for two straight seasons. He was inconsistent in the last two editions and struggled to pick wickets with the new ball. Though RR bought Kulkarni for just ₹75 lakh, they might release him because of his inconsistent performances.

