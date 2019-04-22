IPL 2019: One benched player from each team who would have fit in perfectly in another team

Boult could've fared much better had he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Indian Premier League is entering its business phase as the battle for the playoffs become more exciting and the matches much more interesting. We have had a couple of cracking contests while there have been a couple of one-sided games as well. The teams' choices at the auctions have played their part and while few choices have paid off, few have backfired.

Now is the time when some players from teams leave on international duty ahead of the World Cup and the benched players so far slowly start to make their appearances in few sides.

There are some benched players in each team, who would have fared much better had they played for another side and now, let's take a look at them.

#1 Mohit Sharma- Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohit has featured in only one game this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Chennai Super Kings fast bowler, who was bought for ₹5 crore at the auction, has been used only for 1 game this season and MS Dhoni has shown more faith in his young pace guns who have delivered this season. With DJ Bravo back fully fit to handle death bowling duties, Mohit doesn't really have a role to play in the Chennai camp.

He could've done a lot better playing for RCB especially with their current scenario. Despite Dale Steyn's timely arrival, RCB have still continued to struggle with bowling in the death and let MS Dhoni do the improbable and win the game very closely when they should've been cruising to a win.

Mohit would've been a valuable addition to this team with his experience and death bowling skills and could've rescued RCB from many tight situations and their season might not have seen this much of a dip.

#2 Trent Boult- Kolkata Knight Riders

Trent Boult has featured in just one game this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Kolkata Knight Riders are on a 5-match losing streak and their playoffs hopes are in serious jeopardy. The main reason for this has been the lack of quality pace bowlers in their side and the pre-season injuries to young pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti as well as Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje.

No pace bowler has been able to apply pressure and their prized spin attack is thus put under pressure of taking wickets. In this scenario, a player like Trent Boult would have done wonders for KKR had he played for them.

The Kiwi pacer has surprisingly been benched and though Kagiso Rabada has been highly successful, Boult could've easily replaced players like Keemo Paul or Chris Morris in the Delhi setup. Boult has played just one game this season and could've been a match-winner had he been playing for KKR.

