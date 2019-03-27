IPL 2019: Predicting where each of the 8 franchises will finish on the points table

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League began in Chennai amidst huge fanfare. It is the premier domestic competition of the country and is probably the best league in World Cricket by some distance.

With the league having begun, one question that would be on every fan's mind is 'At what place would my team finish in the league'? IPL has always proved to be an unpredictable tournament and it can be gauged from the fact that the league has had 6 different champions in the last 11 seasons.

This year's IPL will be an interesting one to watch as the World Cup will have an impact on the league, as a number of players will be rested through the course of the tournament. Predicting how the teams would finish on the IPL Points Table gets even trickier because of a number of important players missing a part of IPL.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

The team's batting department is extremely strong with Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith, Jos Butler, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson in their ranks. The team has some great batsmen and the world's best all-rounders in the shortest format of the game in their team, but the area where they lack is bowling.

Unadkat has the tendency to leak runs and the spin department is totally inexperienced with both Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal lacking international experience. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium where Royals are going to play a majority of their matches is a batting paradise and having a weak bowling attack will be a huge problem.

Another problem which Rajasthan Royals would be facing this year is the mass exodus of their star players by April end, which could severely hamper their chances. The team might face a situation where they will not even have enough players to fill the quota of four overseas players in the last leg of the league.

