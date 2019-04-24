IPL 2019: Qualification scenarios for all 8 teams

24 Apr 2019

IPL 2019 is entering an important phase. Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

IPL 2019 has reached its business end where almost every game is a do or die battle for most teams. No team has officially qualified for the playoffs yet and more importantly, no team has been eliminated. However, things are expected to change drastically in the next few days.

Teams can not afford to relax at this time in a campaign as even a small mistake could prove costly. Most franchises will lose its important overseas stars this week as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 nears.

At this moment, Chennai Super Kings are the table-toppers while Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed precariously in the last place. With everything to play for in the last couple of weeks, it promises to be an exciting IPL campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at what each team needs to do to qualify for the playoffs this season.

#1 Delhi Capitals

Two of India's brightest prospects. Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Delhi Capitals are the surprise package this season. With seven wins in 11 games, Delhi Capitals' young guns have performed exceptionally well so far. The likes of Pant, Iyer, Rabada, and Dhawan are having a good season with Delhi.

They are currently second in the points table and need a win in their last three games to book a place in the playoffs, which is highly likely given the way Capitals are playing right now.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings, Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The defending Champions are almost certain to book their place in the playoffs. With 16 points from 11 games, Chennai Super Kings are the table-toppers at the moment. CSK have never failed to make it to the playoffs, and have lived up to the expectations this season.

Dhoni would want to win a game or two more to confirm CSK's place in the top two, which will give his team the chance to play Qualifier 1 at Chepauk.

