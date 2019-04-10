IPL 2019: Ranking the jerseys of all the teams

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 // 10 Apr 2019, 23:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rajasthan Royals have gone pink this season!

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League has well and truly arrived. We haven't even crossed the halfway mark, and we have already seen all kinds of games.

A game in which less than 150 runs were scored, a couple of last-over thrillers, high-scoring encounters and one-sided games. We also witnessed a Super Over between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

If that wasn't all, we also saw Ravichandran Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler and a no-ball of the last ball that wasn't spotted by the umpire. We also saw Krunal Pandya give Mayank Agarwal a warning instead of directly mankading him. We have seen it all and there is simply nothing else to see. Sanju Samson blasted SRH's feared bowling attack for a century whereas young Prithvi Shaw was dismissed on 99.

We also saw Jonny Bairstow and David Warner rip apart RCB with a 185 run opening stand, in which both of them smashed centuries.

The likes of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have turned back the clock with a couple of breathtaking performances. Apart from the teams' performances, the jerseys worn by the teams are also judged by fans. While some of the jerseys are quite eye-catching, there are some others that aren't good enough.

On that note, let us rank the jerseys of all the 8 teams.

#8 Kings XI Punjab

Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

Kings XI Punjab don't have anything write home about when it comes to their jersey. The name of the primary sponsor on the front of the jersey hasn't been placed very well and apart from that, it is just plain red. The trousers are white in colour and lack creativity. It is the same jersey they had last season and once again, they have failed to produce an eye-catching jersey.

#7 Delhi Capitals

Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

Delhi Capitals have left all their baggage behind and have started afresh for the new season. A new name, a new logo, a new jersey, a new squad, the Capitals have changed it all. They have put together a decent jersey and even the stripes on the jersey look good. The trousers are great, and if one had to be honest, they make for better viewing than the shirt. It is highly different from the jersey they wore the last time around, and they would be hoping for a change in fortune as well.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement